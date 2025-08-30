Fermín's 180º turn: he won't make a statement, Fabrizio Romano tells the whole truth

Saturday afternoon has brought a new update in one of the most closely followed cases at the end of the transfer window. Fermín López could leave Barça for the Premier League, but nobody is speaking clearly. A few days ago, there was talk of €90 million offers from Chelsea and even €100 million from Newcastle.

This afternoon, the first official offer from the Blues to the Catalan club has been confirmed, and it had nothing to do with those figures. Only €40 million. After the revelation of Chelsea's first formal offer, which was considered insufficient, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed FC Barcelona's position.

The Catalan entity has rejected the proposal and is keeping firm in its decision not to sell the midfielder. However, the club is leaving only one door open for his departure, placing all responsibility for the final decision on the footballer himself.

Barça's position and the player's decision-making power

At 5:32 p.m., just eight minutes after revealing the initial offer, Fabrizio Romano published the club's reaction. FC Barcelona doesn't have plans to sell Fermín López this summer after Chelsea's proposal.

The only way for the transfer to happen would be for the player himself to express his desire to leave the entity. With this move, Barça is protecting itself and putting the commitment of the academy graduate to the test, whose future, according to Romano, is now completely in his hands. The club has done its part; now it's up to the footballer to make a move.

Growing tension and the statement that never came

The 48-hour deadline that the club had given the player to make a decision has already expired. It was desired that Fermín would issue a statement on Friday afternoon to clarify his future, but this never materialized.

His silence has increased the uncertainty and, according to sources close to the situation, a certain unease among the board, who see that time is running out. The player met with Hansi Flick on Saturday morning, but he didn't guarantee his continuity, which explains the coach's caution in the subsequent press conference.

The clock is ticking and Chelsea prepare a new offensive

With the LaLiga transfer window closing this Monday at 11:59 p.m., every hour is decisive. Fermín's indecision is fueling Chelsea's hopes. After the rejection of their first offer, described as "ridiculous" from Barcelona, it is expected that the London club will present a higher proposal in the coming hours.

If Fermín wants to leave and the offer reaches about €70 million—an amount the English club can afford—an agreement would be reached.

The Blues are aware of Barça's delicate financial situation and intend to play that card to their advantage. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, the locker room, and even coach Luis de la Fuente are backing the footballer's continuity in the capital of Catalonia.