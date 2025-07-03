Top signing for Real Oviedo: he was linked to Betis, Argentine international

After 24 years of absence, Real Oviedo returns to the top tier of Spanish soccer. They're not doing it to go unnoticed. The club's management, led by president Jesús Martínez, has already started moving to strengthen every line of the team. The goal: to stay in La Liga and build an ambitious sports project.

One of the main focuses is on defense. Oviedo's leadership has decided to bring in a young center-back with international potential and experience in South American soccer. Talks are very advanced and the player has already been scouted by top European clubs.

A center-back with international potential and European offers

The footballer in question has previously been linked with teams like FC Barcelona, West Ham, or Betis. He was even drafted by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's senior national team, which shows his potential. This isn't just any signing, but a strategic move with an eye on the club's present and future.

The player's market value is currently around €12 million. He has a contract until 2028 with his current team, although the intention to sell him this summer could make the deal easier. In this context, Real Oviedo is looking to get ahead of other competitors with an attractive offer, taking advantage of their connection with Grupo Pachuca.

Jesús Martínez leads the negotiation from Mexico

The deal is being personally handled by president Jesús Martínez, who keeps an excellent relationship with the leadership of the Argentine club that owns the player. This closeness could be key to closing the agreement. From Mexico, Grupo Pachuca has already given the green light to make a significant financial effort.

The idea is for the player to join this summer and be a starter from the beginning of the season. In Oviedo, they're clear that promotion shouldn't be an anecdote, but a turning point to build a stable team in the elite. For that, defensive solidity is a priority.

A dominant physical profile and great leadership skills

The center-back in question is 6 ft. 3.5 in. tall (1.92 meters) and stands out for his power in the air, his anticipation in defense, and his competitive character. At 23 years old, he's one of the defenders with the greatest potential in South America. Since he arrived at his current club, his performance has been on a constant rise.

In July 2024, he was acquired by Independiente, who paid €3 million for 75% of his rights. Although he initially arrived as a financial operation, his performance has exceeded expectations. Independiente now considers this the ideal time to cash in.

An ambitious bet that excites Oviedo fans

The signing is in line with Grupo Pachuca's strategy: investing in young talent with potential for appreciation. The arrival of this player would be one of the most important signings in Oviedo's recent history. Moreover, it would help consolidate a project that wants to grow from stability.

Although there's still no finalized agreement, negotiations are progressing well. The Asturian club trusts they can announce the signing in the coming days, once the final details with the Argentine club are solved.

The name that excites Tartiere

Now, the name of the center-back who could become Real Oviedo's new defensive leader is Kevin Lomónaco. His signing would mark a turning point in the club's ambitious return to the elite of Spanish soccer. A top-level reinforcement for a project that doesn't want to fall short.