Mikel Arteta, satisfied: the player swap between Arsenal and Real Madrid

Real Madrid continues shaping their squad for the coming seasons with a clear priority: strengthening the heart of the defense with a young, reliable footballer with international potential. In this context, the club has set their sights on one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League.

The sporting management of the club believes that his addition would be key to ensuring an orderly transition in the backline, especially given the uncertain future of players like Nacho Fernández or David Alaba. However, the operation won't be simple: Arsenal has shown resistance and has set very clear conditions on the table.

Arsenal isn't willing to give away their defensive star

From London, the message is unequivocal: if Real Madrid wants to sign their center-back, they must put an equally valuable piece on the table. The player is under contract until 2027 and isn't for sale, but the "gunners" would be willing to open the door if an exchange clearly beneficial to them takes place.

Here, a name comes into play that hasn't left anyone indifferent. It's a Real Madrid midfielder who hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter in the squad, but who still holds significant value in the international market. His youth, dominant physique, and experience in major events make him a very attractive player.

The midfield, key in Arsenal's strategy

Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, believes that his team needs to strengthen the defensive midfield position to keep competing at the highest level both in the Premier League and in Europe. Despite having options like Thomas Partey or Declan Rice, the profile of this Madrid midfielder fits perfectly with what the coach is looking for.

The main obstacle lies in Real Madrid's firm refusal to part with one of their most promising players. Although he hasn't always excelled on his own, the club believes that time will eventually prove them right and that, in the near future, he could become a key pillar in the midfield.

An unlikely swap, but with an uncertain future

Madrid doesn't consider including their midfielder in any negotiation, much less as a bargaining chip. However, in Valdebebas, they keep a close eye on the contractual situation of the targeted center-back: if he doesn't renew in the coming months, he could become a great market opportunity for the summer of 2026.

Sources close to the club point out that everything will depend on whether the defender decides to extend his stay in North London or, on the contrary, starts looking for a move to a club with higher competitive demands. In that case, Real Madrid would be willing to negotiate... as long as they don't have to sacrifice one of their strategic pieces.

Key names in the operation come to light

After weeks of speculation and discreet talks, the names are now on the table. The center-back Real Madrid wants is none other than William Saliba, one of the most sought-after defenders in English soccer. Meanwhile, the footballer Arsenal wants to include in the deal is Aurélien Tchouaméni, the French midfielder who still hasn't reached his ceiling at Santiago Bernabéu.

A high-voltage operation that, for now, seems unlikely. But in soccer, everything can change... and fast.