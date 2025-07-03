Cold shower for Barça: Chelsea snatches away their favorite signing

European soccer is moving at the pace of transfers, and one of the major moves of the summer could feature Serie A and the Premier League as the main players. Milan, immersed in a deep restructuring after a disappointing season, is seriously considering letting go of one of its most valuable pieces. Chelsea, determined to revolutionize their attack, has gone all in to sign this player.

The English team isn't satisfied with the performance of their current forwards, and the sporting management led by Enzo Maresca has already set clear priorities. One of the names on the table is a key figure for the Rossoneri, whose future seems increasingly distant from San Siro, despite having a contract until 2028.

Chelsea, the recent Conference League champion, needs high-profile signings, especially in attack, where the current forwards haven't performed at the desired level. Maresca sees this Milan player as the offensive leader his project needs.

Advanced contacts and a revealed figure

According to the British outlet CaughtOffside, negotiations between Milan and Chelsea haven't just started, but are progressing at a good pace. Both clubs have been in contact for weeks and the mutual willingness is making the process easier. The most striking aspect of the case is that the amount the English would be willing to pay to close the transfer has already been leaked.

Sources close to the operation mention a figure around £62.5 million (62.5 millones de libras). At the current exchange rate, this represents just over €74 million. A sum that, given the circumstances, Milan would be willing to accept if it is formalized in the coming days. Premier League is ready to fish in the troubled waters of Serie A.

Numbers that prove his international reputation

In recent seasons, he has shown his ability to break away, his physical power, and his goal-scoring instinct. Just this season, he has recorded 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the most decisive strikers in the Italian championship.

His performance hasn't gone unnoticed, and several clubs have shown interest in him in previous years. However, now it seems the time has come to make the definitive leap. At 25 years old, with 70 goals accumulated at Milan, Premier League appears to be his next destination... as long as Chelsea acts decisively.

The name making headlines: Rafael Leão

Yes, the main player in this operation is Rafael Leão, the Portuguese winger who has been one of the few bright spots for Milan this season. His ability to unbalance, his capacity to play both on the left and through the center, and his football maturity make him a safe bet. Chelsea is determined to finalize his signing as soon as possible... and the £62.5 million (74 millones de euros) could be just the beginning.

Rafael Leão's signing for Chelsea would be a statement in the market. With his talent and youth, he can become the new offensive leader for the London team and revitalize their sports project.