Tomás Roncero's predictions for the 2025-2026 season that will turn against him

Debate shows heat up, social media boil, and the newspaper archive sharpens its pencil. In a season that kicks off with a hunger for revenge, the game of predicting champions promises more debate than ever. In this context, one name stands out, Tomás Roncero, a staunch Madridist. Let's see how his predictions turn out this year, because in last season they were a complete disaster.

Roncero doubles down

On Chiringuito's social media, he has revealed his predictions for 25/26 and he's holding nothing back. La Liga champion: Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso. Champions League champion: Real Madrid. Copa del Rey champion: Athletic Club, with Nico Williams as the standard-bearer of the cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Roncero points out that the cup champion will be Athletic Club de Bilbao. Last season he said it would be Real Madrid, so we'll see if he gets it right this year.

| XCatalunya, @X, Canva Creative Studio

The revelation and the jab: Oviedo excite and the "CTA" as disappointment

Roncero points to Real Oviedo as the revelation team of the season. The prediction comes right after the historic promotion sealed in June, a return to the elite that has reenergized Tartiere and promises direct, competitive soccer.

On the flip side, his "disappointment" isn't a club, but the CTA, an ironic jab at the refereeing body that has already set social media ablaze. Roncero jokes about the CTA and adds that "what does it matter, they're Negreira's friends."

Ballon d'Or 2025: Dembélé, favorite after PSG's Champions League and the battle with Lamine

The panelist places Ousmane Dembélé as the winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman's candidacy is backed by the Champions League won in Munich and by a stellar season in offensive production.

| XCatalunya, Canva

The debate with Lamine Yamal is real and ongoing, but PSG's momentum carries weight in the race. It would be unusual for Tomás to pick Barça or any player from the Catalan club in any positive prediction. What he hasn't done this season is name Barça as a disappointment.

Last season he chose the blue-and-claret club as the biggest disappointment, and they ended up winning La Liga and positioning themselves as one of the best teams in the world.

The newspaper archive tightens: this is how 24/25 ended compared to his predictions

To gauge the risk of these forecasts, it's worth looking back. Last season ended with FC Barcelona as LaLiga champion and best coach for Hansi Flick, while the Copa del Rey also went to Barcelona after a thrilling final.

In Europe, PSG took the Champions League, capping off an unforgettable display in the final. If his predictions then pointed to a white monopoly, reality followed a different script. History and the newspaper archive leave clear conclusions; Tomás Roncero is not the best fortune-teller.

| Tomas Roncero, @elchiringuitotv

Will they come true now? Hot calendar and competitive context

The competitive temperature is already rising in August. PSG, the brand-new European champion, will play the UEFA Super Cup this month, and Real Madrid begin their new league era with Xabi Alonso at the helm. The start will shape narratives and will reinforce, or not, the aura of inevitability surrounding the Madridist prediction. Will Madrid be able to turn their potential into titles?