Confirmed: she's leaving Women's Barça for England

FC Barcelona Femení is facing a hectic and increasingly complicated summer regarding their squad. In addition to the already confirmed departures of Ingrid Engen, Ellie Roebuck, Fridolina Rolfö, Bruna Vilamala, and Martina Fernández, a new farewell has now been added, leaving the team with only 17 first-team players and forcing the sporting management to react quickly.

In this case, it is not a substitute, but a footballer who was developed at home, toughened in all categories, and who, after overcoming a tough ordeal with injuries, had managed to establish herself as an important piece in the blaugrana setup.

A career linked to Barça since childhood

The player joined Barça Academy in 2014, when she was just 12 years old, and since then she advanced through the ranks with patience and talent. She made her first-team debut on November 9, 2018, at just 16 years and 9 months old, a record that already predicted a bright future. However, in the midst of her progression, she suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, which kept her off the field for more than a year (over a year).

Far from giving up, she worked intensely on her recovery and returned even stronger. This past season, she made a significant leap, earning quality minutes and responding reliably in every opportunity. Her performance allowed her to make her debut in a major international tournament with the Spanish national team: the Euro Cup.

With six Liga F titles, five Copa de la Reina trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, and three Champions League titles to her name, she is one of the club's most decorated players. At 23 years old, she seemed to have both her present and future secured as a reference in the culé defense.

The interest from English soccer and an ambitious project

Fate, however, now opens the door to a new professional adventure for her. The interest from a newly promoted club to the Women’s Super League has changed the landscape. The club in question, owned by businesswoman Michele Kang, has significant resources and ambitions to establish themselves in the elite of English soccer.

In addition, their sporting structure is led by a familiar face in the culé environment: Markel Zubizarreta, former sporting director of Barça, who knows firsthand the player's talent and potential. This factor has been decisive in making the offer so attractive.

The agreement, according to sources close to the situation, will be formalized at the end of the week, when the footballer travels to London for her medical examination. Everything indicates that the deal will be closed through a contract termination, with no transfer fee but with the benefit of freeing up salary space at Barça.

A blow to planning

Meanwhile, the fans regret losing a homegrown player who represented the club's values and who had shown commitment in difficult times. The challenge will be to find a replacement who not only matches her performance but also fits the blaugrana play style.

The fate of this defender from Sant Esteve Sesrovires is now practically sealed: she will play for London City Lionesses. Her name, Jana Fernández, will forever be linked to a golden era of Women's Barça.