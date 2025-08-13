Edu Aguirre gets hyped about Mbappé and Twitter delivers its verdict: 'If he played...'

Edu Aguirre, journalist and regular panelist on the Madridist universe, has once again set social media ablaze with one of those predictions that leaves no one indifferent. Through his official account on X (formerly Twitter), Aguirre shared a forceful message about Kylian Mbappé: "More than 60 goals. That's my prediction for Mbappé this season."

The French forward is coming off an impressive campaign with 44 goals, but the figure Aguirre is talking about is far from conservative: he's asking the new '10' at Madrid to break his own personal record by a margin of more than 15 goals.

The context of the prediction

Aguirre's comment comes after Real Madrid's preseason friendly, a 0-4 win against Austrian side Tirol in which Mbappé scored two goals and showed excellent physical form. The Frenchman, who now wears the number 10 jersey inherited from Luka Modric, was the main star of the match alongside Arda Güler.

In that match, Mbappé not only scored a brace, but he was also close to completing a hat-trick. His movement, accuracy, and ability to link up with Vinicius and Brahim made many Madridists excited again about what he can offer in his second season at Bernabéu.

Edu Aguirre, always close to the squad and a staunch defender of the club's biggest stars, seems to have interpreted these signs as the start of a historic year for the striker.

A colossal challenge

Scoring more than 60 goals in a single season is within reach of very few players in history. Cristiano Ronaldo did it with Real Madrid at his peak, and Leo Messi achieved it with Barcelona in his best years. Even Erling Haaland, with his explosion at Manchester City, hasn't reached those numbers.

It's a goal as ambitious as it is difficult, but Aguirre defends it with his trademark conviction. "With Xabi Alonso's system, Mbappé's going to have more space and more clear chances than ever. With Güler and Tchouaméni threading passes, he's got everything he needs to shatter records," he explained in his latest television appearance.

The reaction on social media

As is often the case with Edu Aguirre's statements, social media quickly split between those who share his enthusiasm and those who see his prediction as an exaggeration. Some Madridists supported him, recalling that the Frenchman has already shown his goal-scoring hunger both at PSG and in his first year in Spain.

Among the most viral responses was that of Miguel Paez Gordillo, who wrote mockingly: "If he played in the Austrian league against Heidi and her friends, maybe he'd score more." The joke, referencing Madrid's preseason opponent and the apparent ease of the match, was shared and commented on thousands of times, becoming one of the most talked-about moments in the thread.

The battle between faith and skepticism

The truth is that the season is about to begin, and Aguirre's words will stand as a kind of public challenge for Mbappé. If the Frenchman gets close to that 60-goal mark, the journalist will be able to boast about his vision. If not, his critics will have ammunition to remind him for months.

Edu Aguirre's optimism is part of that media ecosystem surrounding Real Madrid, where passion and faith in the team's stars coexist with the coldest analysis and the harshest criticism. Meanwhile, Mbappé has already started writing the first chapter of his second year at Bernabéu, with two goals and plenty of promise.