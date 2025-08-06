Tomás Roncero takes advantage of the Ter Stegen case to attack Barça: 'The latest...'

Marc-André Ter Stegen is in the eye of the storm. What began as a simple medical procedure to register new signings for FC Barcelona has turned into a summer soap opera that's now even spilling over onto social media. The latest to join the controversy is Tomás Roncero, a Madridist journalist, who hasn't missed the chance to mock the blaugrana club with a scathing comment on X (Twitter).

The origin of the mess

Everything started when the club tried to take advantage of Ter Stegen's long-term medical leave to register several players still pending registration: Rashford, Szczesny, Gerard Martín, and Roony Bardghji. According to LaLiga regulations, a player must be out for at least four months (4 months) for his spot to be used for the benefit of another teammate.

However, Ter Stegen announced on social media that he'd be out for three months (3 months) after undergoing surgery in Bordeaux by Doctor Léglise. That announcement, surprising because it's so unusual among footballers, caused enormous discomfort in Barça's offices, since it jeopardized their registration plan.

| FCB

The club replied by commissioning a medical report stating that the goalkeeper would be out for at least four months (4 months). Only one thing was missing: the player's own signature. But Ter Stegen refused to sign.

Clash between club and player

According to sources close to the German, he isn't outright refusing, but he prefers to discuss the matter in person with the directors before putting his signature on it. In addition, they claim that nobody told him the leave would be extended from three to four months (3 to 4 months), so he feels uncomfortable with the club's rush.

| XCatalunya, Tomas Roncero

The refusal has provoked Barça's fury, and they've even considered opening disciplinary proceedings against him. Such a decision could further strain a relationship that had been exemplary until now: Ter Stegen has been at the club for more than ten years and has been one of the most consistent captains of the past five years.

Roncero lights the fuse

The panelist from El Chiringuito and staunch Madridist posted a message that has sparked both laughter and outrage. By referring to the "VALORS del Barça," in all caps, and comparing them to the Milli Vanilli duo—discredited for lip-syncing at their concerts—he calls into question the integrity and consistency of the Catalan club's ethical discourse.

The message has been celebrated by the white fans, who see in this situation yet another example of Barça's institutional chaos. Meanwhile, many Culers believe that Roncero's comment is opportunistic and that Ter Stegen has the right to decide when and how he signs such a sensitive document.

So what now?

Barça needs to finalize the registrations as soon as possible to have their entire squad ready, but the German's cooperation is essential. If there's no agreement, he could be singled out by the board, but it could also trigger an internal reaction in his defense, especially among the heavyweights in the locker room.

This episode once again puts Barça's fragility off the field on the table. In this tense climate, Ter Stegen has gone from being a sporting pillar to an uncomfortable figure in the offices. For many, like Roncero, yet another "sacrificed" by the "VALORS" of a club that, according to him, preaches a lot and practices little.