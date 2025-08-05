José Álvarez explodes at Ter Stegen over his move to Barça: 'Not even...'

FC Barcelona is experiencing one of the most delicate episodes of their summer, and this time it's not about a failed signing or a last-minute deal. The center of the conflict is one of the team's pillars over the past decade: Marc-André ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper has decided not to sign the medical report that would allow the club to use his long-term absence to free up salary, something key to registering several recent signings. This move has set off alarms in the sporting management and has sparked a controversy that's already become a media firestorm.

A crucial document for registrations

Barça's strategy was to take advantage of 80% of Ter Stegen's salary—out with a back injury—as salary space authorized by LaLiga, as long as the absence exceeded the required four months. The plan included submitting a medical report signed by the player himself after his surgery in Bordeaux with Dr. Léglise.

Everything seemed to be on track when the club prepared the necessary document to submit to LaLiga. But the problem arose when Ter Stegen himself refused to sign the report, claiming that he was never informed his absence would last more than three months, as he stated in his initial statement on social media.

Outrage in the club and disciplinary action on the way

Barça's board learned of the goalkeeper's refusal during the return flight from the tour in South Korea, and, according to club sources, they considered opening an expedited disciplinary case if he keeps his stance.

Internally, the anger is notable. The club feels that Ter Stegen is prioritizing his personal image over the collective interests. Barça keeps that the new report reflects the player's real condition and that the effective recovery will exceed four months, as LaLiga requires for this type of contractual exception.

Ter Stegen's camp responds

Meanwhile, sources close to the goalkeeper have indicated that he hasn't flatly refused to sign, but wants to address the matter directly with the board before making any decision. They also claim that at no time was it explained to him that the medical report he would sign could be used to justify a longer absence.

A key meeting between both parties is expected in the coming hours, where Ter Stegen's immediate future at the club could be defined not only from a medical standpoint, but also from an institutional one.

José Álvarez's reaction on El Chiringuito

Journalist José Álvarez Haya, a regular contributor to El Chiringuito de Jugones, was quick to speak out. From his social media, he posted a harsh message against the goalkeeper:

"He gave interviews in Germany saying he was ready to play when Barça still had the two most important months left, he didn't travel to Milan to support when other injured players did, and now he refuses to sign a report to help his club..." He concluded with a blunt statement: "Not one more time in the jersey."

This comment has had a major impact among Barça fans, who are divided between those who understand the German's position and those who see it as a betrayal of the badge.

Definitive break?

Ter Stegen has always been a respected figure in the locker room, even considered one of the silent captains. But this situation has stretched the rope to an unprecedented point. If the conflict isn't solved in the coming days, the club may take further disciplinary measures.

With pending registrations, signings yet to be finalized, and planning underway, Barça can't afford this kind of internal war. For now, the Ter Stegen case has become the unexpected soap opera of the Barça summer.