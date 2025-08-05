Alexia Putellas shuts critics up: 'My present...'

During her recent trip to Mexico City, the captain of FC Barcelona, Alexia Putellas, played a leading role in an event full of symbolism and social commitment: the inauguration of the third location of her Eleven Foundation, a project aimed at transforming the lives of girls in vulnerable situations through sports.

At Deportivo Azcapotzalco, hundreds of people, including beneficiary girls, authorities, and media outlets, listened to an approachable, committed, and, as always, direct Alexia. During her speech, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke about the transformative power of soccer.

A message for new generations

"It's very important for girls to have access to facilities, to sports, to training. It's not just about training athletes, but people," Alexia stated. Her message was not only inspiring but also educational: "You have to understand that winning isn't normal, that you learn much more from defeats, that the path of sports is full of obstacles, and that every step counts."

The inauguration of this location strengthens the impact of the Eleven Foundation, which already has a presence in Catalunya and Colombia. Now, with this third location in Mexico, the project is expanding to a country with a rich soccer culture, where girls often face structural barriers to accessing sports on equal terms.

Future in Liga MX Femenil?

During the press conference, as expected, the question many had been waiting for arose: Could Alexia Putellas play one day in Liga MX Femenil? The culé captain replied with the calm of someone who knows who she is and where she stands:

"I live in the present, my present is Barça, the club of my life."

Although she didn't close any doors for the long term, she made it clear that she isn't thinking about a change of scenery: "Here in Mexico, you already have very strong role models, unbelievable women footballers. I still have a lot to do in Barcelona, many goals to achieve," she assured.

When she was asked about the statements of former Mexican footballer Javier "Chicharito" Hernández —who stated on social media that women should direct their energy toward home care and nutrition—, Alexia was blunt: "I don't agree with that statement. Whether you're a man or a woman, you're free to choose what makes you happy. No one should pigeonhole you."

A legacy in progress

At 31 years old, Alexia Putellas has already won everything with FC Barcelona: Champions League, leagues, cups, super cups... but she keeps finding new motivations. Last season, the blaugrana team came close to the treble, losing the Champions League final against Arsenal.

She isn't just a footballer; she's a symbol of an era. A generation of girls is growing up watching her play, listening to her speak, and observing how she uses her influence to improve the lives of others. In case anyone had doubts about her immediate future, she made it clear herself at the end of her speech in Mexico:

"All I know is that I'm extremely motivated for this new season. I have a contract, I have excitement, and I'm sure that my present—and I hope also my future—is at Barça."