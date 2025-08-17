Tomás Roncero alters La Liga standings to attack Barça

The start of LaLiga 2025/26 has brought not only goals and excitement, but also a heated refereeing debate. The match between Mallorca and Barça was marked by controversial plays that are still generating conversation on social media and sports programs. In that context, Tomás Roncero once again became a protagonist with a message that quickly went viral on Twitter.

The blaugrana side made their debut with a clear victory at Son Moix. However, controversy marked the development of the match. The second goal, scored by Ferran Torres while Raíllo remained on the ground after taking a hit, was one of the most talked-about actions. Referee José Luis Munuera Montero allowed play to continue, and the decision infuriated Mallorca and a large part of Madridism.

The criticism didn't stop there. The Technical Committee of Referees itself later acknowledged that the referee should've stopped play. This verdict reinforced the anger of fans who believed Barça had benefited.

The standings altered by Roncero with a sarcastic message

Tomás Roncero, journalist and regular contributor to football debates, posted an image that didn't go unnoticed. In it, he showed the LaLiga standings, but modified. Instead of Barça's crest in first place, the logo of the Technical Committee of Referees appeared. With that gesture, Roncero wanted to make it clear that, in his view, the referees had been decisive in the culé victory.

The message was accompanied by thousands of interactions and comments. Some users took it as a clever joke and others interpreted it as a new direct attack against the refereeing establishment and Barça. In any case, the post once again put Roncero at the center of the debate.

A summer marked by tension with refereeing

The context can't be forgotten. During the summer, Spanish refereeing had already been at the center of several controversies. One of the most talked-about was the resignation of Chema Alonso, the artificial intelligence expert and self-confessed Real Madrid supporter who had been appointed to collaborate with the CTA. His departure before the start of the season showed the sensitivity that exists around refereeing management.

The Son Moix episode has reopened that debate. First, with the sending off of Vedat Muriqi after a hard kick to Joan García that VAR corrected. Then, with Ferran Torres's goal, which the CTA acknowledged should've been disallowed as they considered the referee should've stopped play. There are also protests about a possible red card not shown to Raphinha after a very harsh challenge.

A league that starts with noise in the offices

Barça took all three points and lead the standings on the sporting side. However, the media perception in Madrid insists that refereeing influenced the result. Roncero's message sums up that view graphically, placing the CTA as the supposed leader of the competition.

The new season kicks off with the champion defending the title, but with refereeing controversy occupying headlines and talk shows. If anything is clear, it's that LaLiga isn't only played on the field, but also on social media.