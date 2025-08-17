The surreal tweet from Tomás Guasch during Barça's match

The most important LaLiga matches aren't only played on the field. They're also contested on social media, where journalists and fans comment on every play live. The Mallorca-Barça match was no exception and was marked by protests, red cards, and a controversial play in the second Barça goal.

Controversies and reactions in a very heated first half

Mallorca was left with two fewer players before halftime. Manu Morlanes was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, and shortly after, Vedat Muriqi saw a red card following a very hard tackle on Joan García. The tension increased even more with the 0-2, when Ferran Torres scored while Raíllo was still lying on the field after a blow to the head.

Referee José Luis Munuera Montero decided not to stop the play and validated the goal. That action triggered a flood of reactions on Twitter, where journalists and fans harshly criticized what happened at Son Moix. The Mallorca supporters also demanded a red card for Raphinha after a very hard tackle from behind with both legs.

| Movistar Plus+

Guasch's ironic message amid so much controversy

Meanwhile, most people were debating refereeing and controversies, Tomás Guasch surprised everyone with a very different message. "I'm fishing. Don't bother me. With so much pip-pip, octopuses and squids get excited. Please. Thank you," he wrote on his profile.

The "pip-pip" referred to the constant sound of notifications on his phone, caused by the avalanche of messages about the match. With that ironic tone, Guasch distanced himself from the discussion and made a humorous gesture in the midst of a storm of criticism.

A contrast with the tension of the rest of the journalists

Guasch's comment contrasted with the intensity of other communicators. Tomás Roncero, Alfredo Duro, and Carme Barceló engaged in verbal confrontations on social media about the play in the second goal. Guasch, on the other hand, chose irony and to downplay what happened, using humor as a shield.

His message didn't go as viral as others, but it did stand out as a breath of fresh air amid the tension. Some followers celebrated it as a clever joke, while others interpreted it as a lack of involvement in the debate.

A touch of humor in a match full of tension

Barça ended up winning 3-0 at Son Moix with a final goal from Lamine Yamal in stoppage time. However, the subsequent conversation focused more on refereeing decisions and reactions on social media.

Guasch's comment shows how even in the midst of the most intense controversy, there can be room for irony. In a context of maximum tension, the journalist preferred to make people laugh rather than argue.