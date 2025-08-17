Lewandowski gives Hansi Flick good news about his injury: 'I'll be back for...'

Barça's start to the season has been positive in terms of results, but not so much in terms of performance. Hansi Flick's team lifted the Joan Gamper without Robert Lewandowski, with a strong performance from Marcus Rashford. Marcus Rashford also made his debut in LaLiga with a solid 3-0 win against Mallorca at Son Moix, with Ferran Torres as one of the scorers. However, the German coach warned that the team lacked intensity and that they can't allow themselves to relax so soon.

Robert Lewandowski's absence has affected the team, although his replacements have replied with goals. Nevertheless, the character and experience of the top scorer in blue and garnet remain irreplaceable in demanding matches.

Lewandowski's recovery is going better than expected

According to information reported by AS, Robert Lewandowski will be available this Saturday for Barça's visit to Levante. The striker suffered discomfort in the left leg hamstring (bíceps femoral) during a training session on August 8. Initially, a three-week absence was estimated, which ruled him out for the start of the league.

The recovery has been much faster than expected and he is already training with the group. If there are no setbacks, he will receive medical clearance on Friday and will be included in the squad for the weekend.

An unprecedented debut against Levante

If his return is confirmed, the match at Ciutat de València will have an extra incentive. It will be Lewandowski's first match against Levante since he arrived in Spain. The granota club has spent several seasons in the Second Division and the Polish striker had never faced them wearing the blue and garnet jersey. Nor with any other.

For the striker, who scored 42 goals last season, the match will be the perfect opportunity to regain competitive rhythm. For Flick, having his attacking reference is key, both for what he brings in the box and for the intensity he transmits to his teammates.

A dilemma in attack for Hansi Flick

The big question will be how the German coach manages the forward line in this second matchday. Ferran Torres is going through a great moment and has established himself as one of the most reliable weapons in front of goal. Rashford also replied in the Gamper with a convincing performance.

Lewandowski's return opens the debate about the starting spot in the culé attack. Flick will have to decide whether to give him minutes from the start or save the Polish striker for the second half. What is clear is that the competition in the attacking front is increasing and that can benefit the team.

Lewandowski's presence is more than just a sporting resource. His leadership, pressing ability, and experience on big stages bring a different energy to Barça. Flick knows this, which is why he enthusiastically celebrated the positive progress of the injury.