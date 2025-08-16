Tomás Roncero desperate with Barça: 'The referees keep...'

The first half at Son Moix has left much more than just a favorable score for Barça. Amid ejections, goals, and disputed decisions, the spotlight has ended up focusing on the controversy surrounding the second goal by the blaugrana side. A play in which the game continued, despite an opposing player lying on the field, has sparked heated reactions on social media and in the media.

Everything started with a powerful shot from Lamine Yamal that struck Raíllo's head, leaving him on the ground. Mallorca's footballers were expecting referee José Luis Munuera Montero to stop the game to attend to the center-back. However, the referee allowed play to continue, and Ferran Torres took advantage to score the 0-2. The initial lack of celebration among the culé players showed that even they didn't seem to understand what had happened at that moment.

Roncero accuses referees of taking credibility away from LaLiga

Tomás Roncero has reacted immediately on social media, posting a message that quickly went viral. "Referees keep taking value away from this league, which is less and less credible", the journalist wrote, visibly outraged. He criticized Munuera Montero for not stopping the match with a footballer lying down after a blow to the head. He also pointed to the new Technical Committee of Referees, claiming it's "the same or worse" than the previous one. His statements garnered thousands of interactions in just minutes.

| @MovistarPlus

In fact, among El Chiringuito contributors, the discussion has been especially intense. Alfredo Duro and Carme Barceló have starred in a clash over the same play, with accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct and forceful responses. With this exchange of opinions, tonight's show is expected to be especially heated, with Ferran Torres's second goal as the central focus of the debate.

A match full of tension and protests

The atmosphere at Son Moix was already heated before this incident. Mallorca finished the first half with two players sent off: Manu Morlanes, for a second yellow card, and Vedat Muriqi, for a hard tackle on Joan García. The Kosovar forward struck the blaugrana goalkeeper in the head with his studs, which led to his straight red card. These decisions, along with the controversial second goal, have increased local protests against the refereeing.

With Barça ahead and Mallorca numerically weakened, the match seems set for Hansi Flick's side. However, the subsequent conversation will keep revolving around Raíllo's play and the referee's role. Everything suggests that the controversy will keep making headlines and generating debate in the hours after the final whistle.