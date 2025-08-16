Alert about Joan García, Deco talks about his injury: 'The doctor told me...'

Season premieres always arrive full of excitement, but also with moments that disrupt any previous plan. Barça faces their league debut in Mallorca with the ambition to start strong and with the title in mind. It couldn't be any other way. However, an unexpected gesture beforehand made all eyes turn to the same protagonist.

Joan García's scare during the warm-up phase

Joan García, chosen as starting goalkeeper by Hansi Flick, left the field showing visible signs of pain in his left hand. According to Helena Condis, the goalkeeper suffered a dislocation in one of his fingers during a dive. The team doctor managed to reduce the injury and placed a special protection so he could continue. Minutes later, El Chiringuito TV's cameras showed the bandage he will wear throughout the match.

Deco reassures the fans before the start of the match

Barça's sporting director, Deco, spoke on Movistar LaLiga to confirm that the goalkeeper can play without any problems. "The doctor told me he has nothing," he stated, dispelling any doubts about his participation. Joan García, officially registered this very morning along with Marcus Rashford, keeps his debut as planned. The operation was possible thanks to salary maneuvers and adjustments made during the last few weeks of the transfer window.

| El Chiringuito

Deco's reflection on the market and the squad

Beyond the injury, Deco spoke about the club's general situation and the transfer market. He pointed out that Barça preferred to keep their key players rather than sell to generate quick income. "We want to give stability to the project and bet on the players we believe in," he explained firmly.

The executive highlighted that the registrations replied to Hansi Flick's priorities and to cost-cutting operations. He mentioned as key the sale of 50% of Trincão's rights to Sporting de Lisboa. That transaction facilitated Marcus Rashford's arrival and Joan García's registration due to another goalkeeper's prolonged injury.

A start with ambition and caution for the reigning champion

Deco insisted that, despite being LaLiga champion, Barça must go step by step this season. He believes that rivals have strengthened and that the fight for the title will be intense. The club trusts the continuity of the core group, but doesn't lose sight of the need to compete every week.

Finally, Joan García will take the field at Son Moix with a protective bandage on his left hand. The initial scare won't keep him from a debut that arrives with anticipation and under the watchful eye of the culé fans.