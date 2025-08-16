Alfredo Duro in shock after Ferran Torres's goal: Carme Barceló shuts him up, 3 words

Mallorca and Barça are having a very intense start to the season at Son Moix, full of tension. The first half has seen two players from the home team sent off and a second Barça goal surrounded by controversy. The play has sparked a huge stir on social media, where journalists and fans have debated what happened.

Everything happened just before halftime. Raíllo fell to the ground complaining about a hard blow to the head. Mallorca's center-back had been hit in the head by a ball from Lamine Yamal and remained motionless on the field. Some players expected referee Munuera Montero to stop the game, but play continued. The ball ended up at Ferran Torres's feet, who scored to make it 0-2. Barça's initial lack of celebration reflected the surprise of their own footballers.

Alfredo Duro accuses Barça of unsportsmanlike conduct

On social media, Alfredo Duro has shown his anger with a message that hasn't gone unnoticed. "While a Mallorca player collapses, Barcelona's players score a goal taking advantage of the fact that their opponents stand still," he wrote. The journalist has described the play as unsportsmanlike and has harshly criticized the attitude of the Barça footballers. His words have had a major impact and have racked up thousands of interactions in just a few minutes.

Carme Barceló responds with a forceful message

The response didn't take long to arrive. Carme Barceló, a journalist who regularly appears on sports programs, replied by quoting Duro's tweet with just three words: "Completely wrong reading." Her intervention has opened a new thread of debate, with followers supporting her position and others defending Duro's view. The exchange reflects the division of opinions that the play has caused, both in the media and among fans.

A match marked by refereeing controversy

The second goal wasn't the only focus of protest. Mallorca finished the first half with two players sent off: Manu Morlanes, for a second yellow card, and Vedat Muriqi, for a very dangerous tackle on Joan García. The Kosovar striker struck the Barça goalkeeper in the head with his studs, which led to a straight red card. These actions have fueled the feeling that refereeing decisions favored Barça.

Expectation for a high-tension second half

With the score at 0-2 and two men down, Mallorca faces an almost impossible challenge to earn any points. Barça, reigning LaLiga champion, has the chance to secure a winning debut, although criticism over the second goal's play will continue to shape the conversation. What is clear is that this start to the season leaves an image of Son Moix full of controversy and a debate that will remain alive after the final whistle.