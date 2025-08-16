Tomás Roncero 'Calls the GEOS' over what happened in the Mallorca - Barça match

The start of the league in Mallorca was marked by a first half full of tension and protests. Barça went into halftime with a clear lead on the scoreboard, but referee Munuera Montero's decisions sparked a media earthquake. Social media burned with comments from journalists and fans, and one of the most critical voices was Tomás Roncero.

Roncero harshly criticizes Munuera Montero's refereeing

The journalist used an ironic and forceful tone to express his outrage at what happened in the first half. "If this refereeing happened with Madrid on the field, they'd have to call in the GEOS," he wrote on social media. He also compared the situation to the Premier League, which he described as "pure soccer, not contaminated." His words, accompanied by a reference to the new Technical Committee of Referees, caused thousands of reactions in just a few minutes.

The play leading to the second goal, center of controversy

The source of the anger lies in the action that preceded Ferran Torres's goal. Raíllo took a ball to the head from Lamine Yamal and was left lying on the field. Mallorca's players expected the referee to stop the game, but Munuera Montero let play continue. Barça took advantage to score the 0-2, a play that further soured the atmosphere at Son Moix.

More disputed decisions in the first half

The controversy didn't end there. The home team called for Raphinha to be sent off for a hard two-footed tackle from behind. The action was punished with a yellow card, which triggered a wave of protests from the Balearic bench. This was followed by the expulsions of Manu Morlanes, for a second yellow card, and Vedat Muriqi, for a very dangerous tackle on Joan García.

The atmosphere leading up to the broadcast of El Chiringuito promises to be especially tense. In recent hours, other contributors to the show, such as Alfredo Duro and Carme Barceló, had already engaged in a heated exchange on social media over Ferran Torres's play. With this climate, the post-match television analysis will inevitably be marked by the refereeing and its consequences.

A second half without controversy but with the match decided

There were no controversial actions in the second half, although the scoreline increased to the final 0-3. Lamine Yamal closed out the scoring in stoppage time, in a context where Mallorca played with nine footballers. However, the focus of the night will remain on the first-half plays and the harsh criticism voiced by media figures like Tomás Roncero.