Tomás Guasch goes full Roncero against Barça over Nico Williams: 'The spokespersons...'

Nico Williams's case is still making headlines. The Athletic Club forward hasn't signed for Barça and will keep playing at San Mamés. While until recently there was talk about his signing for Barça, now the focus is on the fact that he hasn't signed. All Madridist journalists are taking advantage of the footballer's decision to attack FC Barcelona and damage its reputation. One of them was Tomás Roncero, who was ridiculed when users compared this case to Kylian Mbappé's.

Now, someone who has resembled Tomás Roncero is another namesake. Tomás Guasch has posted a message on Twitter mocking Barça. He talks about the spokespersons who took his signing for granted and suggests they rushed when they said FC Barcelona already had him secured.

Nico Williams will stay in Bilbao

Nico Williams, whose full name is Nicholas Williams Arthuer, was born on July 12, 2002, in Pamplona, Navarra, and in just a few years has become one of the most sought-after wingers in European soccer. His sporting career began in Osasuna's youth ranks, where he started to stand out for his speed and boldness. However, he soon caught the attention of Athletic Club, which brought him into their academy in 2013.

It was there that he made a qualitative leap, progressing through all the youth teams until making his debut for Basconia and later for the reserve team, Bilbao Athletic, where his performances opened the doors to the first team.

Nico Williams's breakthrough into the elite came in April 2021, when he debuted with Athletic Club in a match against Real Valladolid. His appearance didn't go unnoticed, as he shared minutes on the field with his older brother, Iñaki Williams, becoming the first pair of brothers to play together at the club since the 1980s. From that moment on, Nico gained more prominence and in the following season signed his first professional contract, establishing himself as one of the club's great prospects.

In 2022, he scored his first goals for Athletic in the Copa del Rey, and his influence was decisive in winning the Spanish Super Cup, standing out especially in the semifinal against Atlético de Madrid. His progress didn't stop there, and during the 2023-24 season he was one of the key men in winning the Copa del Rey, where he provided an assist in the final and was named man of the match.

His performances also excelled in the Europa League, where his goals and assists helped Athletic advance in the competition and earned him a spot in the tournament's best XI. Such has been his impact that in July 2025 the club announced his contract renewal until 2035 with a release clause of around €90 million, after he turned down offers from major European clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Regarding his international career, Nico Williams has been a regular in Spain's youth teams and made his senior debut in September 2022 during the Nations League. His first goal for Spain came in November of that same year, and shortly after he was drafted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His definitive breakthrough came at Euro 2024, a tournament in which he was one of the sensations: he was named man of the match against Italy, scored and assisted against Georgia, and was responsible for opening the scoring in the final against England, where he was also chosen as MVP of the match.