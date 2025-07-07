Villarreal and Marcelino repeat strategy: Offensive move for a former Valencia player

Villarreal's roadmap for this summer transfer window is defined by the need to build a competitive project to face the Champions League. After several moves within the squad, the board has sped up the search for a footballer who knows the elite, has international experience, and, above all, fits Marcelino García Toral's playing style. Everything suggests that the name highlighted is that of a familiar face for the Asturian coach.

Villarreal's coach now faces the challenge of strengthening a locker room that has suffered significant departures in recent weeks. One of the strategies used by the Asturian coach is clear: betting on footballers who have already performed under his command, as recently happened with Guedes, Parejo, or Coquelin, all of whom have a past at Valencia and have performed at a high level under Marcelino's orders at La Cerámica. He also took Kondogbia to OM.

Now, according to Estadio Deportivo, history could repeat itself with Carlos Soler. The Valencian midfielder has a special affection for Marcelino, as he is the coach who has managed him the most times in his career. The numbers speak for themselves: 89 matches played under his command, totaling 7,080 min. (6,472 min.) on the field, with 5 goals, 16 assists, and 19 yellow cards during that period. These figures show the Asturian coach's complete trust in the Valencian midfielder, who became a key piece in the 4-4-2 system that characterized that Valencia which won the Copa del Rey and signed off on one of the club's best recent eras.

Although Soler's natural position is attacking midfielder, Marcelino chose to place him on the right wing at Mestalla, taking advantage of his ability to get into the box and his defensive work rate. That versatility is what he now seeks to bring to Villarreal, especially given the demands of a European calendar packed with highly challenging matches. The mutual understanding and accumulated trust between the two could be decisive in the operation.

A strategic signing to face the Champions League

The current context encourages Villarreal to act decisively. After Baena's departure and the possible sale of Barry, the club has financial leeway to go after a high-level signing. Soler, currently back at PSG after a quiet loan spell at West Ham, knows his future is far from Paris, where competition in midfield is fierce and his playing time is very limited due to the presence of players like Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, or Joao Neves.

Villarreal, which already explored the signing of the Spanish international in mid-June, has intensified contacts in recent days, as the aforementioned source points out. The goal is to secure Soler's arrival before other Spanish or European teams enter the race. The sporting management is considering two options: a loan with a purchase option, which would make the operation easier in terms of wage bill, or a permanent transfer after recent sales. Everything will depend on negotiations with PSG, which would not be opposed to freeing up a high-cost spot on the roster.