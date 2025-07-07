The high-profile return that could happen at Tenerife

In soccer, the returns of familiar faces always spark debate. CD Tenerife, immersed in rebuilding after a painful relegation to Primera RFEF, is once again a key player in the transfer market. The offices at Heliodoro Rodríguez López are experiencing days of intense planning, with the clear goal of returning to professional soccer as soon as possible. The future of the bench leaves no room for doubt: Álvaro Cervera will continue to lead the team, which suggests a renewed and ambitious squad.

However, the possibility of Nano Mesa's return, one of the most emblematic and at the same time controversial footballers to have worn the blanquiazul jersey in the past decade, adds even more ingredients to an already hectic summer. Estadio Deportivo suspected a few weeks ago that this move could happen, since Nano Mesa has shown his affection for the club where he grew up.

Nano Mesa shows affection, but the club and the fans have doubts

Nano Mesa's name never goes unnoticed in Tenerife. He came up through Tenerife's youth academy and made his first-team debut under Cervera, and the striker has publicly declared his desire to return home. "If Tenerife is willing to call me, I'll be the first one there," he said in a recent interview, making it clear that his motivation is at its highest despite having been away from the field for more than two years. For Nano, defending the blanquiazul colors again would be the perfect opportunity to silence critics and resume his career. However, neither the club nor the fans seem to share his enthusiasm with the same intensity.

| Cádiz CF

The memory of Nano Mesa on the island is bittersweet. He had brilliant moments, especially in his first spell, when his potential took him to Eibar and later to clubs like Cádiz, Zaragoza, Levante, Sporting, or Logroñés. His last stint at Cádiz ended in 2022, and since then he has been without a team, a fact that makes any real possibility of a return even more complicated.

One of the key factors in this possible return is the relationship with Álvaro Cervera. The coach, who gave him his debut at the top level, was candid when asked by the press about Nano Mesa: "I trusted Nano a lot, I brought him up from the youth team, I put him in the line-up here... But now I trust him less," the blanquiazul manager admitted. Cervera was directly responsible for several stages of the striker's career, both at Tenerife and at Cádiz, but in his latest statements he made it clear that the trust is not what it once was.

The coach knows that the upcoming season will be challenging, with the pressure to bring Tenerife back to professional soccer in just one year and the obligation to make the right signings. Betting on a striker who hasn't competed for more than two years and who doesn't have the full support of the stands seems, as of today, an unlikely move.

CD Tenerife's rebuilding is underway, but the possible return of Nano Mesa raises more doubts than certainties. His willingness and affection for the club are undeniable, but professional soccer demands much more. The sporting management is working on other alternatives, while the striker continues to send messages of eternal love to the island.