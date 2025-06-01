The creator of Luis Enrique's daughter's jersey speaks: 'He doesn't...'

The night PSG won their first Champions League was also an unforgettable night for Luis Enrique, marked by emotion and the constant memory of his daughter Xana, who passed away in 2019 at the age of nine due to bone cancer.

The author of the now-famous jersey is Edgar Plans, a friend of the coach and an Asturian artist, who has worked closely with the Xana Foundation. In statements to Via Lliure de RAC1, Plans explained how the tribute came about: "He didn't know anything. I made the design and sent it to the Xana Foundation because I wanted to pay him a tribute. I'm a friend of the family and I know the love they feel for each other. I thought: 'If they win, let him wear it.'"

The jersey represents a scene that is now part of soccer history and Luis Enrique's life: the moment when, after winning the Champions with Barça in 2015, he celebrated on the field with his daughter Xana, both planting the blaugrana flag. This time, the image was adapted to PSG, with both of them wearing the Parisian jersey.

Plans detailed how the jersey traveled from Asturias to Munich: "The family took it from Asturias to Munich, specifically his brother. His wife kept it in case they won, so he could wear it. That's why you can see him changing at the end of the match, while they're celebrating. You can see live how he takes off his jersey, he wasn't wearing it from the beginning."

Luis Enrique wasn't expecting the gesture and the surprise was absolute in the middle of the celebration. The gesture was captured by the cameras and became one of the most moving moments of the night.

Edgar Plans confessed that he never got to know Xana personally, but that his inspiration came from the coach's own words: "He told me she was a girl who always smiled, who was positive and very cheerful. I wanted to reflect the excitement that all children have and that they pass on to adults."

The artist, who has been working with the Xana Foundation for some time, said that he always wanted to help: "Luis Enrique told me he really liked my drawings and suggested it to me. I told him I was delighted to help children who have illnesses."

He finished with a reflection that sums up the spirit of the initiative: "Solidarity among people in this society should be mandatory."

Regarding the possibility of putting the jersey on sale, Edgar Plans leaves it in the hands of the foundation:

"I make the designs and try to help with my art. Let them do what they think is appropriate."

