Luis Enrique's overwhelming emotion over PSG fans' gesture toward his daughter Xana

The night of May 31, 2025 will be remembered not only for Paris Saint-Germain's historic victory in the UEFA Champions League final, but also for a touching gesture that moved everyone present at Munich's Allianz Arena.

PSG coach Luis Enrique experienced a moment of deep emotion when the club's fans paid tribute to his daughter Xana, who passed away in 2019 at the age of nine due to bone cancer.

a tribute that touched the heart

After PSG's resounding 5-0 win over Inter Milan, Parisian supporters unfurled a huge banner in the stands depicting Luis Enrique and his daughter Xana planting a PSG flag at the center of the field.

| Instagram

This image evoked a 2015 photograph, when, after winning the Champions League with FC Barcelona, the coach celebrated on the field with his daughter, both waving the blue and garnet flag.

The fans' gesture did not go unnoticed by Luis Enrique, who, visibly moved, said: "I'm very happy. It was very emotional at the end with the banner from the fans for my family. But I always think of my daughter. I don't need to win the Champions League to remember her. She's always with us, especially when we lose."

Additionally, during the celebration, the coach wore a black jersey with a drawing representing the same scene from the tifo, a detail that had been prepared by his wife as a surprise in case of victory.

a memory that transcends sports

Luis Enrique has shared on several occasions the importance of Xana in his life and how her memory accompanies him every step of the way. Before the final, the coach had expressed his desire to symbolically repeat that moment lived in Berlin in 2015, this time with PSG.

His words reflect the deep bond he keeps with his daughter: "Xana is with the family and all her friends every day, whether you win or lose, whether you wake up in a good or bad mood. When you love people from the heart, they're always with you. Today, I'm sure she'd be running around here, although she'd be older by now."

This tribute was not only a recognition of Luis Enrique as a coach, but also an act of humanity and empathy from PSG's supporters, who knew how to understand and share the pain and memory of their coach in a moment of maximum sporting joy.