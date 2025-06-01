Dembélé's surprising words to Barça after winning the Champions League

The night of May 31, 2025, will be etched in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s history. The French club won their first UEFA Champions League by defeating Inter Milan with a resounding 5-0 in Munich. Among the protagonists of this achievement is Ousmane Dembélé, who, after the victory, surprised with statements that especially resonated in Barcelona.

An unexpected nod to FC Barcelona

Amid the euphoria over the title, Dembélé was asked about his past at FC Barcelona and his development at PSG. The French forward didn't hesitate to express his gratitude toward the Catalan club: "I arrived at Barça when I was 20 years old. It was the club of my dreams. I'll never offend or disrespect Barcelona in any way. It's the club I've always dreamed of."

These words, spoken after reaching the top of European soccer, have been interpreted as a gesture of respect and affection toward his former team, despite the criticism and difficulties he faced during his time at Camp Nou.

from promise to reality in Paris

Dembélé joined FC Barcelona in 2017 as a young prospect, in a deal that cost the Catalan club 135 million euros. However, his time at Barça was marked by injuries and inconsistent performance. In 2023, PSG acquired the player for 50 million euros, and since then, his career has experienced a remarkable resurgence.

Under Luis Enrique's management, Dembélé has shined for the Parisian team. In the 2024-2025 season, he scored 33 goals and provided 14 assists, playing a key role in PSG's treble. His performance has been so outstanding that he's considered one of the main candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

recognition and maturity

Dembélé's statements have been well received both in Paris and Barcelona. In the French capital, his professionalism and essential role in the team's success are highly valued. In Barcelona, his words have been interpreted as a sign of maturity and recognition toward the club that gave him the opportunity to grow as a footballer.

Former Barça sporting director Robert Fernández also commented on the matter, admitting that the player was mistreated by both the club and the press during his time at Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembélé's story is an example of overcoming adversity and resilience. After years of ups and downs, he has managed to establish himself as one of European soccer's stars. His words toward FC Barcelona show that, despite the difficulties, he keeps a deep respect and affection for the club that saw him grow.