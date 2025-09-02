Sergio Ramos confesses it to Pablo Motos: his goals, social media are on fire

Sergio Ramos opened the twentieth season of El Hormiguero last night. He connected from Monterrey, succeeding with Rayados, but with microphones very close. He said that music isn't a whim, but a vital purpose. He presented "Cibeles" and promised eighteen tracks ready to be released soon.

Pablo Motos asked how to introduce him, footballer or singer without labels. Ramos replied calmly, leaving the ball bouncing, as any good Sevillian would. He said that he is happy in Mexico, a leader, and physically very well. The interview soon shifted from boots to headphones, without missing a beat.

From the field to the studio, with rhythm and wit

The Camas native detailed his musical routine between Seville and Madrid. He has studios set up, family nearby, and zero dead hours now. He assured that he will combine soccer and music for one or two years. Then, goodbye boots, hello tours, if Spotify wants, of course, as well. Ambition is not lacking, and according to Twitter lately, neither is autotune.

| Canva

Cibeles was the other main character of the television night. Ramos explained that it is a sentimental anthem to loyal Madridism. Nothing about spite, except with those who sing off-key in funny comments. Pablo read a pained verse, perhaps looking for a proper name behind it. The Sevillian insisted, the recipient is the fountain, everyone can relax.

Grammy before Champions, and Twitter sets the beat

The phrase of the show came out tuned and catchy, inevitably a saying. I see myself with a Grammy before with Champions as a coach. Social media turned the chorus into a meme, as was expected. He accepted it with a smile, because he still has rhythm for a while. If a Grammy comes, a promise of sevillanas at Cibeles included, for sure.

| Canva

Amid jokes, he seriously defended his project, with experienced producers nearby. He says he has eighteen tracks ready, which are not homemade freestyles. Also past collaborations, name by name, a humble resume nod. The goal sounds clear, to move people by telling his own musical story. Here comes the easy rhyme: less tiki-taka, more tuki-tuki on repeat.

Social media did karaoke with the lyrics, all that was missing was the confetti. Some joked with easy rhymes, others with even easier ones yesterday. Ramos replied elegantly, reminding everyone that love also hurts, sometimes. No sincere relationship is written without a few tears. Here comes the gentle sarcasm: let's tune up before throwing virtual tomatoes.

Between Motos, Bertín, and the most melodic Sevillian

Bertín showed his experience, Motos kept perfect television timing yesterday. Ramos alternated solemnity and humor, as any brave debutant cantaor would. There was room for family, home studios, and strict daily discipline. Also for nods to the locker room, which will keep listening to demos soon.

The Sevillian insisted, his current priority is music, seriously. Soccer is a noble poison, but he wants a different adrenaline now. He promised respect for the craft, stages, and lyrics worked on with time. If boos come, they'll come; he will keep tuning, that's for sure. If applause comes, even better; there's rhythm for several long encores.

Ramos with a smile, without losing his own rhythm

The debut left headlines, laughter, and a ubiquitous catchy chorus. Ramos wants to sing his life, with his own verses and percussion. The field still awaits him, and Netflix surely does too tomorrow. Meanwhile, let the jokes continue, but with a keen ear. Because the meme passes quickly, and the song, perhaps, remains.

If any doubt remains, time will adjust the final mix. He will put in serious work, and the audience, their sincere verdict. Memes are free, applause costs hours of rehearsal. In Monterrey he will keep adding, between concerts and possible counterattacks tomorrow. When it sounds loud, we'll dance; with respect, and a smile on our faces.