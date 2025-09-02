The reality of Fermín not leaving Barça: 'Chelsea...'

The transfer market left several striking headlines at FC Barcelona. One of the most talked-about was the possible departure of Fermín to Chelsea. For weeks, there was speculation about his transfer, but in the end, it didn't happen. What seemed like an open option ended in a very different outcome.

Persistent rumors about the London club's interest leaked from England. British media spoke of advanced talks and even significant figures. However, in Barcelona, it was never taken for granted. Inside the club, there was a sense of calm despite the external noise.

Deco and the agents' role

Fermín's representatives did contact Barcelona. They wanted to convey that there was real interest from London. But Deco was very clear in his response. He would only open the door if the player personally asked to leave. Fermín never took that decisive step.

The sporting director interpreted the email received as a not very serious approach. He didn't even reply to it because he considered it a proposal with no real value. For Barça, negotiating under those conditions made no sense.

The player's stance during the process

Fermín experienced days of uncertainty during the last weeks of the market. His heart told him to stay in Barcelona, even though he played few minutes. However, the siren calls from the Premier created understandable doubts. London represented a sporting and financial challenge that was hard to ignore.

Even so, the midfielder never formally expressed his desire to leave. He preferred to keep silent and wait for events. That attitude ended up being decisive for the transfer not to move forward.

The figures never convinced Barcelona

Chelsea never went beyond €40 million ($43.6 million). That was the only amount mentioned in the email sent to Deco. Later figures of €50 or €58 million ($54.5 or $63.6 million) never really existed. They were baseless rumors that only added confusion to the process.

That's why Barcelona never sat down to negotiate seriously. For the club, €40 million ($43.6 million) was a ridiculous amount for Fermín. The board believes the player is worth much more, considering the current market.

The deal didn't go through for two main reasons. First, Chelsea never made a formal or serious offer. There was only an initial email that didn't lead to anything else. Second, the player himself never asked to leave or pressured the club. With those two elements on the table, the departure was unfeasible.

Fermín's value for Barcelona

The club sees him as a strategic asset despite his youth. He has won titles with the first team and is an international with Spain. In the locker room, he's valued for his commitment, vision, and goal-scoring ability. Selling him for €40 or even €58 million ($43.6 or $63.6 million) would have been a mistake.

Barcelona's financial situation is delicate, but not desperate. The board understands that giving in to the first low offer would be giving away talent. With players like Fermín, the club wants to build the future.

A market closure with a clear message

The case leaves an obvious lesson. Barcelona won't be swayed by rumors or external pressure. The value of their young players isn't negotiable at a discount. If Fermín didn't ask to leave, there was even less reason to accept an email with no formal weight. Now the midfielder will remain under Flick's orders.