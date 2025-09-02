Lamine Yamal breaks his silence about the Ballon d'Or: 'Everyone...'

Lamine Yamal's name continues to be one of the most frequently mentioned in current soccer news. The Barcelona winger, already established as an undisputed starter both at the blaugrana club and with the national team, faces the coming weeks with the possibility of making history. With just weeks to go before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the youth academy product has broken his silence with statements that have left no one indifferent.

In an interview given to RTVE and broadcast during the midday news, Lamine was very clear about his individual aspirations. "All players want to win the Ballon d'Or, and anyone who says otherwise is lying", he stated emphatically. The young man acknowledged that, despite his young age, being among the 30 nominees is already a source of pride.

"Being there at 18 years old is something that should be valued, and I hope it happens", he added from the Spanish national team camp. The confession reflects the ambition of a footballer who, in record time, has gone from being a prospect to a global star.

| FCB

The competition with Ousmane Dembélé

Lamine's main rival in this edition is Ousmane Dembélé, Champions League winner with PSG and favorite in many predictions. The battle between the two has monopolized soccer debates in recent months. While Dembélé arrives bolstered by the European title and his prominence in Paris, Lamine represents freshness, unique talent, and the future narrative that is so appealing in these awards.

Other names such as Pedri, Vitinha, Mbappé, or Raphinha are also among the candidates, but everything points to a direct showdown between the former Barça player and the new culé gem.

Beyond the individual aspect, Lamine recalled the importance of collective achievements. "Collectively, winning the Champions League with Barça would be unbelievable", he noted, aware that the team's trajectory influences the voting. Barça, despite not winning the last Champions League, did compete at a high level and keeps a core of players nominated for the award, such as Pedri, Lewandowski, and Raphinha. The presence of so many blaugranas among the candidates reinforces the idea that the culé project is once again a reference in Europe.

A historic event in Paris

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held on September 22 at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris, the usual venue for a ceremony followed worldwide. For Lamine, it will be his first experience as a nominee and, although he knows he is at a disadvantage compared to Dembélé, his presence already represents a historic milestone. No player so young had burst onto the scene with such force in recent editions, and his future seems destined to be marked by the constant fight for this award.

Focused with the Spanish national team and with key matches ahead, Lamine doesn't want to lose sight of the collective goal. Even so, his words make it clear that personal ambition exists and that he isn't afraid to admit it. If it's not this year, everything suggests that the Ballon d'Or will end up in his hands in the near future. The young star has already made it clear that he won't settle for being a prospect: he wants to be the best.