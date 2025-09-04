Hristo Stoichkov says what many Barça fans think: 'Lamine Yamal...'

The race for the Ballon d'Or is once again sparking debates in Catalonia and beyond. This time, the authoritative voice stirring the pot is Hristo Stoichkov, Barça legend and winner of the award in 1994.

In a recent appearance, Stoichkov was clear regarding Lamine Yamal. "I don't think so this year," he said, arguing the competitive strength of Paris Saint-Germain during the season. The Bulgarian emphasized that titles usually sway the votes, placing Ousmane Dembélé as the main candidate. However, he left a message that excites Barça fans: Lamine will end up stepping onto the award stage sooner or later.

Stoichkov's analysis fits a historical pattern. In years of continental dominance, individual awards usually go to the Champions League winner. PSG capped their project in Europe and showed domestic consistency, a combination that's very hard to beat in the final scrutiny. That's where his bet on Dembélé comes from, a key player on big and decisive nights.

Lamine Yamal, elite present and inevitable future: the advice of a legend

Beyond the prediction, the message to Barça's winger was constructive. "He's going to win it," Stoichkov insisted, outlining a simple yet demanding plan: train every day, always compete, and don't compare yourself to anyone. The Bulgarian argued that geniuses accelerate when they follow their own path, without mirrors that distract from their maturity.

The speech is relevant for a footballer who already competes like a veteran. Lamine combines composure and verticality, makes decisions in the final third, and understands the game between the lines. His impact at Barça and with the Spanish national team, despite his youth, explains the nomination. The collective achievement that so often tips the vote is still missing.

The Paris gala and the map of favorites: how the final podium can influence

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held next September 22. If the vote rewards European conquest, Dembélé starts with a competitive edge. If the vote opens up to sustained individual impact, Lamine could climb to the podium, as Stoichkov suggests. In any case, Barça fans will see the night as a starting point, not as a definitive goal.

It's also worth remembering Barça's presence on the list. Pedri, Lewandowski, and Raphinha join Lamine among the nominees, proof of the squad's competitiveness. Hansi Flick has insisted on adding collective solidity to safeguard the growth of his talents, a crucial detail for future editions of the award.

What does Lamine need to close the competitive circle? A title and standout consistency

The checklist is as simple as it is demanding. A major European title with Barça and consistent performance without ups and downs would put the winger at the forefront of the award. His influence is already decisive in high-pressure situations, but the award usually requires an indisputable collective achievement. Stoichkov knows this, which is why his advice points to consistency.

Until then, the nomination validates his status and strengthens the project. Lamine is where the greats appear before being crowned: near the spotlight, competing without fear, and learning with every match. If Barça delivers with major victories, the Bulgarian's promise will end up being fulfilled.