English media confirm it: Deco wants a defender for Barça 2026/2027

The closing of the transfer window hasn't slowed Barcelona's planning. In the sporting management, they assume that the center of the defense will need a significant boost next summer, after an unexpected departure and several inconsistent performances under Flick's scrutiny.

Íñigo Martínez's departure to Arabia left a competitive and leadership void that the team is still calibrating. Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen remain top-level assets, but the coaching staff doesn't consider the discussion about the long-term starting pair to be closed. With Eric Garcia in the process of contract renewal and Pau Cubarsí developing, the club wants to add a proven profile who can compete from day one.

Murillo, the name coming from England

Several English media outlets indicate that Barça have intensified their monitoring of Murillo Santiago, a Brazilian center-back from Nottingham Forest. Forest paid around €12 million (about $13 million) to Corinthians and the defender has quickly developed in the Premier League. His market value is already close to €50 million (about $54 million), an indicator of the economic context in which any future negotiation will take place.

| Nottingham Forest

Murillo is left-footed, aggressive in duels, and quick in recovery, qualities Flick demands from his center-backs when the team defends high. In addition, he handles a clean ball exit and can play on the left flank in emergency situations. The coach asks for center-backs capable of supporting transitions, gaining yards in ball-carrying, and threading the first pass to the midfielders. That package of qualities explains the blaugrana's interest.

The Premier League makes every operation more expensive. Arsenal are also keeping an eye on the Brazilian, which increases the competition. At the Ciutat Esportiva, they are working with cautious scenarios: bringing in the center-back in 2026, when the wage bill is more manageable, or moving up an operation if the market offers an opportunity. To avoid straining the limit, they are considering creative formulas already successfully used in Europe: deferred payments, performance-based variables, or a loan with a mandatory purchase starting in the 2026/2027 season.

What the sporting management are currently working on

Deco is dividing efforts between two immediate fronts and medium-term scouting. The contract renewals of Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia are a tactical and financial priority, because they shape the wage structure and the project's stability. Meanwhile, the scouting department keeps the radar active for young left-footed center-backs with physical power and experience in highly demanding contexts. Murillo fits that description, but he's not the only option being evaluated.

The club understands that Cubarsí's development shouldn't be slowed, and that Gerard Martín can provide occasional help on the flank. However, to compete for titles in 2026/2027, they want to add an established center-back with European experience and untapped potential. The season will determine the urgency, but the plan is already set: secure the team's core and strengthen the defense when the economic context allows for a large, strategic investment.