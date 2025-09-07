Ronald Koeman speaks clearly about Frenkie de Jong's injury: 'It's very...'

The Dutchman's desired return has set off alarms in Catalonia, although the coaching staff keep calm. In Hansi Flick's Barça, De Jong is the silent accelerator: he initiates side turns, inserts pauses, and organizes center backs and fullbacks.

The partnership with Pedri in the double pivot keeps pressure and clean build-up, something the team can't replicate without him. That influence explains the caution shown by club and national team.

Frenkie de Jong arrived at Barça in the summer of 2019 after his signing was announced in January, and as of September 7, 2025, he has completed six full seasons at the club. His journey began in the Netherlands, making his professional debut with Willem II in 2015 before joining Ajax. At the Dutch giant, he emerged as one of the most complete midfielders in Europe thanks to his remarkable 2018-19 Champions League campaign.

What will Barça do if he doesn't make it against Valencia (September 14)

The schedule is tight and La Liga returns on Sunday, September 14 with Barça-Valencia. If Frenkie doesn't get medical clearance, Flick is considering solutions with different profiles.

Gavi to keep off-the-ball aggression and vertical driving; Dani Olmo as a creative midfielder who holds intermediate positions. Even Casadó, to secure coverages and free up Pedri in the final third. The choice will determine the block's height, pressing after loss, and the number of passes in the build-up.

Koeman breaks the silence and sets the medical standard in the Netherlands

Ronald Koeman was crystal clear when justifying the withdrawal after the 1-1 draw against Poland in Rotterdam. The coach explained that Frenkie felt tension in his glute and that forcing him "was too risky." For this reason, the midfielder returned to Barcelona to continue treatment.

The absence against Lithuania was due to the same principle: protecting the player from a discomfort that didn't appear serious. The message leaves the door open to a quick recovery, but subject to tests.

Realistic timelines and return roadmap at Ciutat Esportiva

The midfielder went to Ciutat Esportiva to start treatment and this Monday will undergo tests that will set the plan. If no muscle injury is detected, the club will activate an express protocol: gym readaptation on Tuesday, partial work on the field Wednesday, and a medical decision between Thursday and Friday. With a minor strain, the reasonable window is between seven and ten days. Any greater finding would push the return toward the end of the month, with Newcastle on the European horizon.

The contract renewal, salary, and the player's will in 2025

Meanwhile, Barça and De Jong are still negotiating a new contract. The current one expires in 2026 and the club seems to be seriously considering whether to renew it. The Dutchman has a high salary, and if a good offer arrives, Barça would consider a sale.

The salary is high within the squad, an argument that conditions the blaugrana proposal and the midfielder's medium-term fit. There isn't a rupture for now, but there is a need to find a sustainable formula before 2026.