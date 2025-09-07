Concern at Barça, Frenkie de Jong doesn't renew: the reasons

The break leaves an uneasy image in Catalonia, with the locker room awaiting updates on the midfielder's condition. Frenkie de Jong left the Dutch training camp early due to minor discomfort and returned to Barcelona for further tests.

Ronald Koeman spoke of a prudent decision, ruling out immediate seriousness and prioritizing the player's recovery.For these types of minor injuries, the usual recovery time ranges from one to two weeks (1–2 weeks), always depending on the results of the exams scheduled after the weekend.

From Ajax to Camp Nou in 2019, a signing to organize the team

The Dutchman was announced in January 2019 and joined in July for €75 million plus add-ons. He had just played a great role with Ajax against Madrid in the Champions League. Together with De Ligt, he was the star of that team that caused so much excitement and ended up being eliminated in the Champions League semifinals against Tottenham.

FC Barcelona, Marc Graupera - FC Barcelona

His signing embodied the highest expectations for the project, due to his talent, positional fit, and continuity of style. With Flick on the bench, De Jong has kept his status as a structural piece, especially in scenarios of dominant possession and building out under opponent pressure.

Stalled renewal as of 9/07/2025: salary, "fair play," and internal hierarchies

De Jong's contract expires on June 30, 2026, which allows him to negotiate freely with other clubs starting January 1. Barcelona has intensified contacts in recent weeks, but there is still no signature and negotiations remain open. Everything depends on salary adjustments and planning for the squad cost limit. The player has reiterated his desire to stay, although the situation remains without a definitive resolution.

Two forces moving the board: Bernal emerges and Saudi Arabia tempts

The recovery of Marc Bernal, a youth player with a midfielder's touch and elite vision, is reshuffling the hierarchies. After his cruciate and meniscus tear in 2024, the club has reported progress and already has him training with the first team for a controlled return.

Twitter

Flick values his range and personality, opening direct competition at the base of the midfield. Meanwhile, since spring, there have been ongoing reports of Saudi interest in De Jong, with offers that are very difficult to match in Europe. That financial pressure adds complexity to a renewal that requires a balance between sporting ambition and financial sustainability.

Immediate club roadmap before January 2026

Barça intends to restart talks after the break, with contract formulas that soften the salary impact and ensure the midfielder's continuity. The priority is to avoid reaching January without protection, because the market will work against the club.

If the medical timelines confirm minor discomfort, De Jong should gradually rejoin, while Bernal enters with scheduled minutes to compete without risks. The outcome will depend on the flexibility of both parties and whether the sporting project convinces the footballer.