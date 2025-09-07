Surprise at Barça with Robert Lewandowski's replacement

At Barça, the conversation about the "9" returns to the center of the project. The sporting management is examining scenarios while the stands in Catalonia are demanding certainty and goals.

The Polish striker arrived in July 2022 and immediately set an elite standard. He was top scorer with 23 goals, then scored 26, and last season reached 42 with Hansi Flick in charge.

Today, he is facing his fourth season as a blaugrana at 37 years old, with a contract until 2026. His performance remains strong, but planning requires designing a replacement without rushing, starting this very season. Everything suggests that in June 2026, the relationship between Lewandowski and the club will break.

A prohibitive and very expensive market pushes to look within

The roadmap doesn't ignore the economic reality of Spanish soccer. The financial competition from other leagues and spending controls keep clubs, including Barça, within tight margins for major operations.

The market offers top strikers, although with elite prices that are difficult to afford right now. Alexander Isak is valued at around €120 million, while Julián Álvarez clearly exceeds €90–100 million.

Ferran Torres, top option for 2026 as the internal route gains weight

In that scenario, the solution gaining traction internally doesn't look outside the market. Deco, now sporting director, and Flick are considering giving responsibility to a homegrown "9" for the transition.

That name is Ferran Torres, who has started LaLiga with consistent production. The Valencian has scored two goals in three matchdays, with 237 minutes, and has moved comfortably in the central area.

What Ferran brings up front and how he fits into Flick's system

His official profile lists him at 6 ft. 0 in. (1.84 meters) and trained as a winger, although his use as a center forward is increasing every month. In this initial sample, he averages 0.76 goals per 90 and keeps a high npxG for the volume caused.

When he plays as a striker, he pins center-backs with diagonal runs and attacks the near post decisively. This frees up Lamine Yamal between the lines and allows Pedri to make runs with an advantage.

Without the ball, his first line of pressure activates defensive coverages and pushes the team higher up the field. The idea reduces long stretches without control and improves high recovery after losing possession.

Why the bet fits with the economy and the locker room

The contrast with Lewandowski offers complementary nuances to Flick's plan. With the Polish striker, Barça dominates the box and back-to-goal play; with Ferran, they gain mobility, pressing, and depth without the ball.

Moreover, the striker from Foios has a contract until 2027, which protects asset value and facilitates competitive continuity. For a club with a closely monitored wage cap, prioritizing homegrown resources is reasonable and coherent.

What will measure his candidacy in the coming weeks

The risk for Ferran lies in sustaining finishing reliability under continuous maximum pressure. He must consolidate his back-to-goal play, timing in support, and box reading against low blocks.

If he keeps up his production and tactical growth, Barça will have a competitive replacement without massive investments. If not, the summer radar will be reactivated, although the market will continue to require patience. However, everything suggests that Deco's number one option is the Valencian shark.