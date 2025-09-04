Ronald Araujo knows it: the player Barça wants to sign to replace him

Barça keeps looking to the future with special attention to its defense. Íñigo Martínez's departure to Arab soccer has left an obvious gap in the center of the backline. Pau Cubarsí, the young academy product who has become an unexpected leader, needs a trusted partner who can balance his technical and positional qualities. The sporting management knows this and is already working on the 2026 planning.

Cubarsí and the immediate challenge for the backline

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has turned to Ronald Araújo to partner the academy player. The Uruguayan, however, must play on the left side, something that affects his performance and reduces his defensive impact. With Christensen on the roster, alternatives are being considered, although the coach insists on keeping the Cubarsí-Araújo pairing for now.

The need is not only tactical but also strategic. Barça wants to strengthen Cubarsí with someone who brings solidity, leadership, and experience. The blaugrana project depends on a defensive balance that will restore the team's lost prestige in Europe.

| XCatalunya, Canva

A clear profile on Deco's agenda

Deco has made it clear that his priority is to bring in a top-level left-footed center-back. This is not just a simple complementary signing, but a pillar for the coming years. The idea is for the new addition to partner Cubarsí for several seasons, consolidating a center-back pairing recognized at the continental level.

The profile being sought is clear: left-footed, with experience in international competitions, able to play the ball out from the back and cover space. Everything points to a player with experience and at the same time in full footballing maturity.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

A name gaining prominence

Several candidates have been mentioned for weeks. Some have been ruled out due to age, others for lack of competitive level. However, there is a player who has started to stand out in Deco's reports. He is a footballer established in the European elite, an international with his national team, and a key piece for a historic club.

His name has been circulating in Barça's offices, and little by little he has gained prominence on the priority list. He is seen as the ideal partner for Pau Cubarsí, due to his left-footed profile, his ability to play the ball out from the back, and his experience on big stages.

That player is Alessandro Bastoni, current center-back for Inter Milan. At 26 years old (26 años) and under contract until 2028, he represents a complicated financial challenge, but also a unique opportunity. Bastoni is an undisputed starter in Serie A and a regular with the Italian national team. His footballing maturity and style fit perfectly with what is being sought.

A reinforcement for the present and future

Bastoni would not only cover the immediate need for a left-footed center-back, but would also offer medium- and long-term potential. His arrival would allow Araújo to return to his natural position and give Flick greater tactical freedom. The move would be risky financially, but highly profitable in sporting terms.

Barça has begun the process of strengthening its defense for 2026. With Cubarsí as the pillar for the future, the sporting management is looking for a partner who will elevate him even further. In that search, Alessandro Bastoni has become the top priority. Time will tell if the deal goes through, but the intention is clear: a top-level left-footed center-back.