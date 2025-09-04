Marcelo's reaction to what Lamine Yamal has done that Real Madrid won't like

The gesture between Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to spark debate months after the Nations League. In that match, Portugal defeated Spain in the penalty shootout and the focus was not only on the result, but also on a handshake that never happened. Cristiano offered his hand to the young Barça player and he did not reciprocate.

An image that went around the world

The scene in the players' line drew attention. On one side, Cristiano Ronaldo at the twilight of his brilliant career. On the other, Lamine Yamal, the emerging jewel of Spanish soccer and Barcelona. The lack of response to the Portuguese player's greeting caused thousands of comments.

The truth is that modern soccer magnifies any detail off the field. Cameras captured the moment and turned it into fuel for debate. From there, the controversy has continued in talk shows, social media, and opinion articles, beyond the field itself.

| Twitter

Marcelo eases the tension

Amid so much speculation, Marcelo decided to step in with a conciliatory message. The former Real Madrid left-back spoke at an event with children, where he was asked about the issue. "I want to think it wasn't on purpose," he said directly. For Marcelo, Lamine's upbringing and personality do not fit with a gesture of contempt.

He also recalled the importance of putting things in context. According to the Brazilian, people should not always believe everything that appears in videos or headlines. "The kid is a really good person," Marcelo insisted, making it clear that he doesn't believe there was any bad intention on the part of the young Spanish international.

| XCatalunya

Praise for Lamine Yamal

Marcelo's statements not only toned down the controversy, but also included recognition of the Barça player's talent. Despite the historic rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Brazilian highlighted the winger's promising future. "He has a brilliant margin, he's a great player," he noted, recalling that he has only been with the first team for a short time, but has already brought much joy.

These words were surprising because they come from a player closely identified with Madridism. However, they also show the perspective of a veteran who knows how to separate sporting rivalry from recognition of talent.

A specific situation, which could have remained an anecdote, has become a recurring topic of conversation. Marcelo, with plenty of experience in similar situations, pointed directly to that phenomenon. For him, the controversy is the result of a "media circus" that often doesn't help either the players or the sport.

Context of the match

It should not be forgotten that everything happened after a painful defeat for Spain. The players were frustrated and emotionally affected. In that context, a gesture can easily be misinterpreted. Lamine Yamal, just 5 ft 11 in (1.80 meters) tall and only 18 years old, found himself in the middle of a direct comparison with a legend like Cristiano Ronaldo.

What seems clear is that Marcelo has wanted to close the chapter. He has defended a young footballer who represents the future of the national team and has reminded people that not everything seen on camera should become a scandal. Ultimately, the anecdote says more about how we consume soccer today than about Lamine Yamal himself.