Real Madrid TV strikes again at referees, Barça and Atlético: 'This had never happened before'

New season and Real Madrid TV is back at it. The official channel of the white club has devoted thirty minutes to attacking the refereeing and, in the process, Barça. Nothing new under the sun: the script is always the same, repeating that the referees are against them while forgetting about other episodes.

The video against the referees

In their news program, they reviewed the disallowed goals in the match against Mallorca, the record of the referee in charge, and even what happened with Atlético's goal against Alavés. All of it wrapped in a narrative that insists on the supposed referee mistreatment toward Real Madrid. The icing on the cake was the penalty called on Lamine Yamal in Vallecas, an action that, according to them, was "one of the most serious scandals in recent years."

The channel accused VAR of not working in a First Division match and presented it as a stain on the credibility of Spanish soccer. As if technical errors only harmed Madrid or benefited the eternal rival. The discourse is already very worn out, but they keep repeating it match after match.

| Canva

Insinuations and poisoned messages

The broadcast went beyond the specific play. They recalled business relationships between Mediapro and Barça, insinuated favoritism, and brought up old footage to feed the conspiracy theory. They even reviewed the referee balance of both clubs with the new CTA officials, as if statistics could prove their thesis irrefutably.

The problem is that this strategy conveniently forgets the moments when Real Madrid has been favored. There have been many. Dubious penalties called in their favor, red cards forgiven for their players, or VAR reviews that have gone their way. Selective memory, but in television format.

| Canva

The underlying problem

What's concerning is not just the criticism, but the systematic way in which it's built. Real Madrid TV turns every controversial decision into an accusatory documentary. Meanwhile, in decisive matches, Madrid itself has benefited from questionable interpretations. It's enough to recall certain clásicos in which Barça claimed clear penalties without a favorable response.

In Europe, where the Spanish media narrative carries less weight, it's also been seen how referee decisions aren't always so drastic against the white club. The insistence on pointing out only what's convenient ends up eroding the credibility of their message.

Forgotten benefits and harm to Barça

Some recent examples dismantle that narrative. Barça has suffered decisions that cost them points in La Liga and eliminations in European competitions. Strict red cards, uncalled penalties, and disallowed goals have been part of their record. But on Real Madrid TV, that side never appears.

The contrast is clear: while Madrid elevates every mistake to the level of a national scandal, the mistakes in their favor are glossed over. This creates an unbalanced perception that seeks to influence public opinion and, in the process, the refereeing establishment. The latest production from Real Madrid TV adds nothing new.

It's the same strategy as always: long videos, selective criticism, and a victim narrative that ignores the times when the club has also benefited. In soccer as complex as today's, reducing everything to a conspiracy against Madrid is simplistic and self-serving. What's worse: it leaves voiceless the fans who also see how Barça has been harmed on too many occasions.