Reality check for Vinícius, Ancelotti won't call him up for Brazil: the reasons

Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, surprised everyone with his latest decision. In the preliminary list for the matches against Chile and Bolivia, Vinícius Jr., Real Madrid's star, is not included. The forward's absence is not due to a drop in performance or physical problems.

The suspension as a key argument for his immediate absence

Beyond rest, there is a regulatory reason that explains the decision. Vinícius is carrying a suspension that would prevent him from playing Brazil's first match against Chile. Calling him up to play only the match against Bolivia, at the challenging altitude of La Paz (3,640 m / 11,942 ft.), didn't convince the coaching staff.

Carlo Ancelotti assessed the risks of exposing him in such a physically demanding setting. He considered it more sensible to leave him in Madrid, where he can train, recover, and prepare for the next challenges with Real Madrid. The Italian coach showed pragmatism: it didn't make sense to include him for just one inconsequential match.

An opportunity to test offensive alternatives in the national team

Vinícius's absence opens the door to new attacking experiments. Ancelotti wants to evaluate different options, distributing minutes among players who are looking to establish themselves in the national team. Figures like Rodrygo and Neymar return to the list, while other young strikers will have the chance to show themselves.

The plan is to give the great Madrid star a break without the team losing competitiveness. With qualification secured, these matches serve as a laboratory. The canarinha are seeking a balance between experience and renewal, aiming to arrive at the next World Cup with solid alternatives.

Ancelotti's view on squad management

Vinícius's case reflects Carlo Ancelotti's way of working. The Italian prefers to anticipate problems, avoid unnecessary risks, and manage his footballers' workloads. This decision, although controversial, shows that his priority is to take care of the physical and mental condition of his main figures.

The relationship between Ancelotti and Vinícius remains close. The coach considers the forward an essential pillar of the Brazilian project. However, he also understands that giving him a break now will be beneficial in the medium term. The idea is for him to arrive fresher at the next Copa América and the 2026 World Cup.

Reactions in Madrid and among Brazilian fans

At Real Madrid, the news was received with relief. The club valued positively that Vinícius can rest, train calmly, and avoid the risks of international travel. For Carlo Ancelotti, the priority was for the forward not to accumulate more fatigue at such an early stage of the season.

In Brazil, the decision divided opinions. Some fans understand the logic of rest and the suspension. Others, however, feel that the absence of their top reference weakens the team. The debate reflects the player's growing importance within the canarinha.

Vinícius Jr., at the center of attention

The temporary absence doesn't change the leading role he has in the national team. Vinícius Jr. is considered the natural heir to Brazil's attack, called to lead the team over the next decade. Ancelotti knows this and takes care of him, convinced that his current rest will be an investment for the immediate future.

Brazil will play without him against Chile and Bolivia, but the real goal is for Vinícius to arrive in top form for the major tournaments. Ancelotti has made a risky, though well-considered, decision. Time will tell if the gamble of giving him a break during the international window turned out to be as beneficial as the coach expects.