José Álvarez confirms Iñaki Peña's intention but Barça prefers another option

Iñaki Peña's future at FC Barcelona seems sealed. Despite having been part of the blaugrana squad during the preseason Asian tour, he was the only one of the 30 footballers drafted who didn't play a single minute. Even Diego Kochen, the reserve team goalkeeper, had opportunities, while the Alicante native always remained on the bench.

The reason is clear: Barça's goal is completely covered. Szczęsny has recently renewed his contract, Joan García has arrived to be the starter, and Ter Stegen is still around after resolving his differences with the board. In this context, Peña has no place and the club is looking to move him on in the coming weeks.

Iñaki Peña's desire versus the club's strategy

Journalist José Álvarez has revealed on Sport Plus that Peña is considering two real alternatives to continue his career: Celta de Vigo and Como, in Italy. The goalkeeper is clear about his preference to play in LaLiga, at a club like Celta that needs to strengthen the goal. However, Barça believes the most viable option is a loan to Como.

The blaugrana club is already working on a deal that would include a contract renewal and an immediate loan, a formula that guarantees minutes for the goalkeeper and frees up space in the squad. His contract ends in 2026, so by renewing it, Barça avoids letting him leave for free next summer when he returns from the loan at Fàbregas's team.

Cesc Fàbregas, key piece in the Italian deal

Como, in their second year in Serie A, have the appeal of having Cesc Fàbregas as coach. The former Barça footballer has specifically requested the arrival of Iñaki Peña to strengthen the goal of the Lombard team. The good relationship between the parties and the guarantee of a leading role make this option the most feasible at the moment.

Meanwhile, Celta is studying the deal but hasn't taken such firm steps. The Galician club needs to strengthen several positions and their financial margin is tighter, which complicates Peña's immediate arrival. Ionut Radu's arrival hasn't convinced them and now they want to go for another goalkeeper.

Iñaki Peña is 25 years old and is at a point in his career where he needs minutes to establish himself. He already showed his ability when Ter Stegen was injured, but the internal competition has relegated him to obscurity. His departure appears to be the only way to keep his progression and regain prominence at the top level.

The lack of opportunities during preseason has been a clear message: Barça doesn't count on him for this campaign. Even with three goalkeepers ahead of him, the sporting management prefers to trust young players like Kochen rather than give Peña opportunities.