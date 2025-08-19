Osasuna's move that could turn the match against Real Madrid around

LaLiga 2025/26 kicks off tonight for Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu with a highly anticipated clash. Los Blancos host Osasuna in the final match of the first round, a match that always promises to be interesting. However, the focus isn't only on the sporting side: an administrative issue has sparked debate just hours before the match.

The main character is Franco Mastantuono, Madrid's young Argentine gem, whose registration has been questioned by sports law specialists.

Mastantuono, between the first team and the reserve squad

Real Madrid introduced Mastantuono as a first-team reinforcement, but registered him with Castilla. This way, Los Blancos avoided the limitations on squad numbers from 1 to 25, gaining flexibility for future signings. The move hasn't gone unnoticed and has already raised suspicions about the club's good faith.

Miguel Galán, president of CENAFE and a lawyer specializing in sports law, explained that calling up the footballer doesn't constitute improper alignment by itself. The problem would arise if he plays minutes against Osasuna, since then it could be interpreted that Madrid has acted in fraud of law.

Galán's warning and article 125 of the regulations

The jurist has relied on article 125 of the RFEF General Regulations. This article clearly explains to us that the affiliate relationship can't be used to circumvent the spirit of regulatory provisions or to artificially expand squads. In Galán's own words, Mastantuono's registration with the reserve squad "has been done with manifest bad faith."

Although the player has a valid licence, the controversy arises from the fact that he was officially introduced as a first-team member. According to the lawyer, this detail could serve as a basis for Osasuna to file an appeal if the Argentine ends up playing some minutes.

Osasuna have 24 hours to act

If Mastantuono takes part in the match, Osasuna would have a 24-hour window to file a formal complaint. The closest precedent occurred last season, when Los Rojillos tried to challenge a match against Barcelona due to Iñigo Martínez's alignment after he was withdrawn from a draft with Spain. Back then, both the Appeals Committee and the TAD rejected the complaint, but the Navarrese club proved that they don't hesitate to go to higher authorities.

The current context is reminiscent of the aforementioned case, though with different nuances. At that time, the controversy focused on the physical condition of a footballer drafted to the national team. Now, what's at stake is how Real Madrid use the regulations regarding reserve squad player registrations.