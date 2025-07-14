Real Zaragoza already has a goalkeeper: 'Top' signing from LaLiga

Real Zaragoza is still immersed in building their squad for next season and there is one position that is drawing all the attention: the goalkeeper. Femenías's departure has left a significant gap between the posts, and the sporting management has activated several operations to strengthen the goal.

Several names have been strongly mentioned in the offices in Zaragoza. Some, like Diego Mariño, are already out of the picture: the veteran goalkeeper has headed to Albacete. Others, like Raúl Fernández from Mirandés or Fernando Pacheco, remain on the list, but negotiations are still not very advanced.

A secondary role he wants to leave behind

This goalkeeper has spent two seasons with a Madrid-based team, where he has lived in the shadow of the starter. Even though he has been part of a squad that made history by qualifying for the Conference League, his role has been more discreet than he expected.

He has only played 15 official matches in the last two seasons, a number far from the records he set previously at another club, where he played 34 games in a single season and kept a clean sheet 17 times. He needs a change of scenery.

The interest goes back a long way

This same player was already on Zaragoza's radar in previous transfer windows, but now the interest has intensified. Levante also showed a desire to bring him back, although they haven't made a definitive move. Given this scenario, the Aragonese club could take the lead.

Moreover, the situation at his current team is uncertain. The Argentine starter could leave the club, but there are no guarantees that this player will become number one. The lack of continuity and the desire to feel important are pushing him to listen to offers that guarantee him a leading role.

Even though he has offers from top-tier teams, the goalkeeper is seriously considering returning to the Second Division if that means getting regular playing time. For him, the important thing is not so much the division as the role he is offered. Feeling undisputed again, as he did during his brightest period, is now his priority.

He is highly regarded in Zaragoza

Sources close to the Zaragoza club acknowledge that this goalkeeper is one of the coaching staff's favorites. They like his profile because of his maturity, good positioning, and calm character, something highly valued in a goal where nerves have sometimes played tricks.

Moreover, compared to other options that have slipped away —like Alejandro Iturbe, who will play for Elche—, this name is gaining even more strength. The fans also welcome him: he is a goalkeeper who has already shown his level in high-pressure moments.

Happy ending in sight?

The signing is not closed yet, but the operation is progressing well. Talks have already begun and both sides seem willing to reach an agreement. If it materializes, it could be one of the key moves of the summer for Zaragoza.

Even though he is not a media star or an international goalkeeper, he is one of those signings that build a team and make a difference in a league as tough as Hypermotion. At La Romareda, they are crossing their fingers. The name of the goalkeeper who could change everything is Dani Cárdenas.