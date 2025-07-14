U-turn in Rashford's signing for Barça: José Álvarez exclusive

Barcelona is experiencing weeks of maximum anticipation in the transfer market, with moves in the offices that keep surprising fans. The blaugrana club, forced to reinvent itself after a season of ups and downs, is exploring new avenues to strengthen the attack. In a summer marked by financial pressure and the need to make a leap in quality, the name of an English international has burst onto the scene at Camp Nou's offices.

The afternoon of July 11, 2025, will be remembered as a turning point in Barça's strategy. As revealed exclusively by José Álvarez on El Chiringuito, president Joan Laporta, coach Hansi Flick, and well-known agent Pini Zahavi held a ninety-minute meeting in the heart of Barcelona. The meeting, captured by cameras and shared on social media, served to outline the sporting and financial plans for the upcoming season. The name of Marcus Rashford, Manchester United forward, was one of the main topics on the table.

According to the information provided by Álvarez, several options to strengthen the attack were discussed, including other profiles such as Luis Díaz or Lookman. However, it was Flick himself who, aware of the complexity of the other operations, ended up giving the "OK" for Rashford, especially valuing his versatility: the Englishman can play both on the left wing and as a striker, a quality highly appreciated by the German coach.

Hansi Flick gives the green light to the offensive and Rashford makes a move

The meeting was not just an exchange of opinions. The blaugrana coach gave the go-ahead for the club to start formal negotiations for Rashford, convinced that his adaptation and his ability to create danger would be key in the new project. Pini Zahavi, an intermediary with extensive experience in major transfers and representative, among others, of Hansi Flick and Lewandowski, also shared his impressions about the feasibility of the operation.

Another relevant fact is the attitude of the player himself. Rashford, according to Álvarez, is "crazy about coming to Barça" and has sent several signals to facilitate the transfer. He would even be willing to take a significant pay cut, a gesture rarely seen in this type of negotiation. His situation at Manchester United has changed drastically in recent months. The English club doesn't count on him and has taken away his number, which has fueled exit rumors and put Barça in a privileged position to negotiate.

Barça knows that the operation will not be simple or immediate. Rashford is still a highly valued footballer, and although his situation at United has deteriorated, there are other clubs watching every move. However, the player's desire and Flick's explicit support give the blaugrana club a very valuable advantage in the negotiation.

The sporting management is also studying other names, but the English international's versatility, combined with his experience on big stages and his hunger for titles, make him the technical staff's favorite profile. If the operation goes through, Barça would significantly strengthen one of the most needed positions for the 2025/26 season.