Marcelino dreams of a Bayern player: Bad news for Barça

Villarreal's preseason begins with more questions than answers after the changes experienced in the locker room over the past few weeks. Marcelino's team has once again surprised their fans with bold moves in the transfer market, aiming to rejuvenate the squad and give the team greater verticality on the wings. While the board works against the clock to finalize key signings, attention is focused on the possible return to LaLiga of a winger who, despite his youth, has already made quite an impression both in Spain and Germany.

Villarreal's interest in Bryan Zaragoza has been reported in some media outlets for several weeks, although there doesn't seem to be any significant progress. The winger from Málaga, currently owned by Bayern Munich and loaned last season to Osasuna, has been on the yellow submarine's radar for months. Marcelino himself, who is looking for an electric profile capable of making a difference in tight matches, sees Zaragoza as the perfect complement for his attacking line.

According to Fichajes.net, the Castellón club may have started talks with Bayern to find out the player's real availability, whose departure could be sped up in the coming weeks. Competition in the yellow squad has intensified after Alberto Moleiro's arrival, but Zaragoza would be a different profile, much more focused on pure dribbling and breaking lines in quick transitions. In Vila-real, they believe his adaptation would be immediate and that he could even compete for a starting spot, an opportunity that at Barça, with players like Raphinha or Lamine Yamal, seems more distant.

| @brryann10

Barça on alert as interest from other Spanish clubs grows

The news hasn't gone unnoticed at Can Barça. The Catalan club still needs reinforcements for the left wing after the failed attempt for Nico Williams and the inability to make major expenditures. Bryan Zaragoza was on the list of desired priorities for the blaugranas, as Edu Aguirre reported last night on El Chiringuito and German media confirmed. However, Villarreal's presence complicates the operation and could leave Barça without one of the championship's biggest revelations.

For Barça, losing Zaragoza isn't just a matter of sports planning. The striker has become a true nemesis for the culé club every time he has faced them. Not only has he never lost to Barça (one draw and one win in two matches), but they are his favorite rival: he has scored three goals against them, more than against any other team in his career. If he joins Villarreal, Barça would have to keep suffering from him in LaLiga.

Competition intensifies: Betis and Celta also join the race

This summer's transfer market has become an open battle among several LaLiga teams looking to strengthen their attacks with national talent. To the firm interest from Villarreal and Barça's constant monitoring have been added in recent days the names of Real Betis and Celta de Vigo, two clubs that value Zaragoza's ability to shake up matches and contribute goals from the second line. The player's contractual situation at Bayern makes a deal easier, which could be closed soon if any of the Spanish clubs speed up talks.