Real Sociedad gets involved in an Athletic Bilbao signing

Basque football is preparing for an especially intense summer in the offices, where the battle to strengthen squads promises as much spectacle as on the field. On the horizon for the two northern giants, one operation could set the pace of the market: both clubs have their eyes on the same target to reinforce their offensive midfield.

Athletic Club enters this summer market after a brilliant season, which has secured its presence in the next edition of the Champions League. Ernesto Valverde's side finished fourth in LaLiga and will face a demanding schedule, with the Champions League, LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup. That marathon of matches forces the Bilbao club to strengthen the attacking midfield, where they already have quality names like Oihan Sancet, Berenguer, and Unai Gómez, but where the physical demands and risk of injuries make it essential to have reliable squad depth.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad has experienced a year below its expectations. Without a ticket to European competitions, Donosti's side needs to make a qualitative leap to regain lost ground. The coaching staff is looking for signings that will increase internal competitiveness and prevent another setback. In the attacking midfield, the signing under consideration would have to compete for minutes with players like Brais Méndez and Luka Sucic, which raises the bar even higher in the txuri-urdin locker room.

| @osasuna

A common target: Aimar Oroz and his 30 million clause

The center of the controversy has a proper name: an attacking midfielder currently at Osasuna with an uncertain future, whose potential has attracted attention in both Bilbao and Donosti. The interest is such that he has become one of the standout names in the national market, and at the heart of a possible high-voltage Basque battle. We are, of course, talking about Aimar Oroz. That Athletic intended to sign him was already known, but now El Nacional has added Real Sociedad to the bidding.

His release clause, set at 30 million euros, raises the negotiation to a strategic level. Osasuna, aware of his potential and the interest from the northern giants, is willing to listen to offers, but not to give away one of its gems. In this scenario, the operation could condition the rest of the summer moves for Athletic and Real.

Qualification for the Champions League gives Athletic Club an extra appeal to convince the player. Competing in the top European competition is a tempting prospect and, on a sporting level, could tip the balance. Ernesto Valverde wants to secure a reliable reinforcement to compete on all fronts and avoid surprises in an overloaded match calendar.

However, Real Sociedad is not giving up on the bidding and is betting on the solidity of its project, where signing an attacking midfielder of this caliber is an absolute priority. The txuri-urdin club, deprived of Europe, needs sporting and financial arguments to attract its target, who would have to compete for a place with Brais Méndez and Luka Sucic.