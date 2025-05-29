Celta wants a Barcelona player: 10 million euros

Spanish football faces a summer transfer window full of uncertainties and strategic needs. Among the clubs experiencing a pivotal moment is Celta, which is approaching the upcoming season—the most exciting in recent years—with the certainty that it absolutely needs to strengthen a vital position: the goalkeeper. This position, so often decisive throughout a campaign, has now become one of the main priorities for the Galician team.

The decision is neither random nor improvised. Celta is seeing one of its goalkeepers, Vicente Guaita, reach the end of his contract at the conclusion of the season and, barring an unexpected turn, he won't renew his ties with the club. This fact forces the board and the coaching staff, led by Claudio Giráldez, to look for a reliable replacement to defend Balaídos' goal. The challenge is significant, because the backup goalkeeper, Iván Villar, hasn't fully convinced the coach and doesn't have the complete confidence needed to take on the starting role in a season that will be demanding for the Vigo side.

With this backdrop, Celta is moving in the market in search of a solution that combines experience, reliability, and potential, and all indications are that the chosen one could arrive from FC Barcelona.

| FCB

Iñaki Peña: between promise and reality

The name that is being strongly mentioned in Vigo's offices is Iñaki Peña, as reported by some media outlets such as El Nacional. The Alicante-born goalkeeper experienced intense months in Barça's goal, especially after Marc-André ter Stegen's injury. During that period, Peña became the starter and delivered high-level performances, showing quick reflexes, security between the posts, and a maturity that was unexpected for many. These performances did not go unnoticed by LaLiga clubs, and Celta is, as of today, the best positioned to secure his services.

However, Peña's situation at Barça has taken a drastic turn. Hansi Flick wasn't fully convinced by the Alicante native's level. That's how Szczesny arrived, taking the starting spot from Peña and relegating the young goalkeeper to a secondary role. Although Peña showed personality and reflexes in difficult moments, the German coach's confidence faded and, since then, he has lived in the shadow of his teammates.

The reality for Barça is that Peña, despite having a contract until 2026, has moved to the background and the sporting management is open to his departure. The blaugrana club values his transfer at around 10 million euros, an amount that would provide some breathing room for the club's finances and prevent the goalkeeper from leaving on a free transfer in the future.

For Celta, the operation represents a significant bet. Bringing in Peña would mean having a goalkeeper who has already proven his worth at the highest level, with experience in high-pressure matches and who, moreover, arrives at an ideal moment of sporting maturity to take on the responsibility of being the starter in a team with ambitions in LaLiga. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper doesn't seem to find it a bad option to join one of the most attractive teams in LaLiga this year, which will also play in the Europa League next season.