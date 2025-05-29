Joan Laporta is considering it, Hansi Flick is trying to dissuade him: 80 million offer

Few situations generate as much debate within a club as the arrival of a multi-million dollar offer for a young and promising player. As usual, the Premier League once again emerges as one of the most powerful markets and causes nightmares for LaLiga clubs. The balance between economic necessity and the sporting project is, once again, at the center of the debate for FC Barcelona.

This summer is shaping up to be crucial for the Catalan club. Financial urgency forces the club to consider every market opportunity, while the new coach is committed to keeping the young players who have best fit into his system. However, the interest of a Premier League club, with the ability to shake up the market, could destabilize any planning.

FC Barcelona remains immersed in a complicated process of economic reconstruction. After years of overspending and budget adjustments, any injection of liquidity is analyzed in detail in the offices at Camp Nou. This time, the possible sale of a player for an amount close to 80 million euros ($86.4 million) could provide an almost definitive relief to comply with Financial Fair Play and confidently register new signings.

| FCB

Newcastle goes after Fermín López: Premier League tempts Barça again

According to @10Infoblaugrana on Twitter, Newcastle United has shown very serious interest in acquiring the services of Fermín López, one of the season's great revelations at Barça. The English club would be willing to put an offer on the table between 60 and 80 million euros ($64.8 million and $86.4 million) for the young Andalusian.

The amount has not gone unnoticed by the blaugrana board. Unlike previous seasons, when key players were non-transferable under any circumstances, the current context forces Laporta and his team to reconsider every scenario. If the offer is confirmed, the debate is on: should Barça part with one of its most promising players to strengthen the squad in other priority positions?

Fermín's role in Hansi Flick's system: much more than a substitute

Although his name is not always among the undisputed starters, Fermín López has established himself as one of the top-level substitutes in Hansi Flick's project. His season has been remarkable: 8 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches, numbers that demonstrate his ability to make an impact both as a starter and coming off the bench.

The German coach has made it clear on several occasions the importance of the young player in his plans. His versatility, dynamism, and ability to get into the box make him a key piece to provide the team with alternatives in the attacking midfield. Flick knows that, although the squad has quality players in that area, losing Fermín would mean giving up a different profile, capable of tipping matches with his freshness and personality.

Additionally, it should be remembered that in the attacking midfielder position there are already two other highly talented players, Dani Olmo and Gavi. This is why, if one of the three were to leave, Barça would not be left so compromised. Especially if they can bring in such a significant amount of money. Even Raphinha could move to the "10" position if a left winger arrived to cover him.