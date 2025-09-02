Lamine Yamal speaks clearly after Hansi Flick's scolding of the squad: 'I don't think...'

The draw between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano had more consequences than just two simple points lost. Hansi Flick appeared angry at the press conference and spoke about the egos inside the locker room. His words sparked immediate debate both in the media and among Barça fans.

The players reacted quickly to ease the tension and defend the unity of the group. Pedri assured that he didn't feel alluded to and that the atmosphere was positive. Other Spanish internationals also spoke to the press during the national team camp.

Response from the training camp

Lamine Yamal shared his perspective in an interview with RTVE. The young forward was clear: he doesn't believe there are ego problems in the team. He considers what happened to be the result of frustration after a painful draw. For him, the key is to keep the intensity in every match.

The winger emphasized that earning seven points out of nine on tough fields is an achievement. He also stressed that Barcelona hadn't played at their stadium yet this season. That's why he asked for the effort of a very young and developing group to be valued.

The importance of consistency

Yamal explained that the most difficult thing is to keep motivation after winning. The squad isn't coming off a streak of consecutive titles, which keeps their ambition alive. He recalled that LaLiga is long and demands consistency every week. In that context, the locker room is convinced they'll fight for the title.

He also highlighted the good relationship among the young players on the team. He named Gavi, Nico, and Balde as examples of friendship and cohesion. For Lamine, the group is united and enjoys playing together.

His personal view on criticism

The forward also spoke about the media pressure surrounding him. He acknowledged that criticism and rumors no longer affect him. He assured that he only listens to those close to him and that he trusts his mentality. He said that strength is what has allowed him to get so far at such a young age.

He reiterated that there will always be made-up comments about his personal life. That's why he prefers to focus on soccer and on helping the team. That attitude allows him to keep calm even in the most tense moments.

Support for a teammate at a crossroads

During the interview, he also referred to a teammate's situation. He explained that they joked about the rumors from England. Amid laughter, he admitted that the midfielder told them he was staying in Barcelona. For the locker room, that decision reflects commitment to the project.

It was at that moment that Lamine Yamal revealed the full quote: "We jokingly asked him what was going on with England, but he told us he wanted to stay, that he was happy." With those words, he cleared up any doubts about Fermín's continuity.

The young international didn't hide his desire to win major titles. He acknowledged that he dreams of lifting the Champions League, the World Cup, and the Ballon d'Or. According to him, every footballer has that ambition, although he knows the road is long. In his statements, he also named Messi and Neymar as role models.

The projection of a leader

Lamine Yamal stressed that he wants to improve his goal-scoring ability. Although assists come naturally to him, he believes he needs to score more. For him, every step forward in his career means taking on new responsibilities. He's not in a hurry, but he knows that experience will give him more weight in the team.

The winger concluded by reaffirming his commitment to the club and the national team. He believes Spain have a team to become world champions if they keep the intensity. On an individual level, he promised to keep working with humility to achieve his dreams.