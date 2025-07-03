Rafa Yuste attacks Athletic over Nico Williams's signing: 'They're doing...'

The signing of Nico Williams by FC Barcelona has become the biggest soap opera of the summer transfer window. What began as a simple meeting between his agent and Deco on June 13 has escalated into a cold war between two historic institutions: Barça and Athletic Club.

Barça vice president Rafa Yuste has spoken out to denounce what he considers "emotional pressure" exerted by the Bilbao club to keep the international winger. Yuste regrets that this strategy could damage the relationship between both entities, which has historically been exemplary, and doesn't help facilitate the transfer.

Athletic seeks to stop the deal through institutional channels

The trigger for the tensions has been the meeting requested by Athletic with LaLiga to find out if Barcelona could afford the cost of signing Nico. The Basque club, afraid of losing one of its greatest gems, doesn't want the player's departure to happen without legal and financial guarantees from the Catalans.

"Barça pays 40% more in taxes than Athletic," said Eduard Romeu, the Catalan club's economic vice president, in his defense. The Barça board insists that everything is in order and that all that's left is for the player to give his final yes. However, Nico Williams has requested registration guarantees to avoid repeating last summer's fiasco.

The player wants to avoid another failed case like in 2024

Sources close to the negotiation say that last year Nico was very close to signing for Barça, but the deal fell through at the last minute due to the Catalan club's financial problems. That experience left a mark on the player's circle, which now demands transparency and firmness before making a commitment.

Meanwhile, Athletic fans are living the exit rumors with outrage. There have even been new acts of vandalism against the mural featuring the Williams brothers alongside Muniain and De Marcos. The message is clear: part of the supporters will not forgive the possibility of losing their most high-profile star.

Rafa Yuste calls for calm and sends a message to Athletic

"Bilbao's members are intelligent and know that any player in Spain or in the world, if they want to leave a team, they leave and if not, they stay," Yuste said at the RFEF Assembly. He says his intention is to ease the tension and restore cordiality between clubs.

Despite his conciliatory words, he also hinted that for some time now Athletic's leaders "have not been very convinced or happy with Barcelona." This distancing, if not corrected, could mark a turning point in the relationship between both teams.

The deal, almost closed pending final approval

In sporting terms, Barça considers Nico Williams a key piece for their new project. His youth, dribbling, and ability to play on both wings make him an ideal profile to strengthen Hansi Flick's squad. In addition, his signing would be a clear gesture of renewal after the departures of players like Raphinha or Ferran Torres.

Everything is practically agreed upon between the parties. The contract, the salary, the bonuses... all that's left is for Nico to give his final approval. The club trusts the deal will be closed this week, pending some final procedures with LaLiga.

A signing for the future with immediate impact

Nico Williams has decided to take the leap and Barça doesn't want to let him go. At 22 years old and with a brilliant European Championship behind him, his arrival would be one of the biggest moves of the market. Now, the ball is in his court. Only one signature is missing for Barça fans to have a new idol on the left wing at Camp Nou.