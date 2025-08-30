Possible last-minute move at Barça: an offer arrives, Flick will stop it

Barcelona are experiencing a very busy end to the transfer window. Joan Laporta and Deco have worked intensely in search of revenue. The board wanted to move transferable players to balance the salary cap. However, most proposals turned out to be insufficient and unconvincing.

A player with a market but without recent continuity

Andreas Christensen's situation sparked debate within the blaugrana organization. His contract ends in 2026 and there were no plans for renewal. The player arrived on a free transfer three summers ago, so any sale would represent a total financial gain. Even so, the initial offers were low.

Clubs like Arsenal, Bayern, or Tottenham explored a possible signing. None of these clubs exceeded €15 million. The main reason was the injuries that marked the last season. The Danish center-back was barely able to play consistently in LaLiga.

Christensen returns to the spotlight with a serious offer

In this scenario, AC Milan appeared with a significant proposal. The Italian side offered €25 million guaranteed plus five in add-ons. This amount far exceeded any previous interest shown in the player. For Barça, it represented a significant income at the final stretch of the window.

Christensen, however, has regained value within the sporting plans. Flick believes that his experience, versatility, and commitment are key for the locker room. Although he hasn't started in the current league yet, the German coach fully trusts him. For that reason, he ruled out any possibility of an immediate departure.

The defense needs stability after several sensitive losses

The loss of Íñigo Martínez forced a rethink of the defensive plans. Gerard Martín still can't be registered and Ronald Araújo raises physical doubts. Faced with this situation, Flick refuses to lose another reliable center-back. That's why he ordered the club to close the door to any sale.

Christensen is now considered an untouchable footballer in the short term. The coach especially values his ability to adapt to different systems. With an unstable locker room, his quiet leadership is also appreciated at Camp Nou. The Dane becomes an essential piece from now until next summer.

The role of Laporta and Deco in the negotiations

Laporta and Deco quickly understood Flick's stance regarding the center-back. Although Barça need revenue, the sporting risk was too high. Accepting AC Milan's proposal would have further weakened the backline. The final decision was to support their coach and reject the offer.

The club keeps other avenues open to generate financial resources. Loans and possible departures of less prominent players are being considered. Even so, the market is moving fast and opportunities are decreasing every day. The challenge of balancing the books remains enormous for the blaugrana board.

A future still uncertain beyond 2026

In the medium term, Barça will have to solve the Danish player's contractual future. If there is no renewal before 2026, he could leave for free without generating revenue. That's why the sporting management is studying two clear options: renew Christensen or seek a high-value sale next summer.

For now, Flick will keep counting on the player in his usual rotation. The immediate priority is to stabilize the team after an irregular start. The center-back has the coach's trust and the fans hope he will regain his best form. The rejected offer only reinforces the importance he has regained.