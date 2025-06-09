The move Joan Laporta is planning to make Ter Stegen leave

For months, Marc-André ter Stegen has been working quietly to regain his best form after the serious injury that sidelined him for much of the season. The complete rupture of his patellar tendon not only affected his physical condition, but also his place in Barça's system and, now, his position within the club is once again under scrutiny.

Despite having returned to the field and having Julian Nagelsmann's support in the German national team, his role at Barça could be drastically altered in the coming weeks. The arrival of a new goalkeeper and the sports planning for the next season have set off the alarm.

changing of the guard in goal

The signing of Joan García has shaken up the hierarchy between the posts at the Catalan club. The young Catalan goalkeeper, just 24 years old, arrives from Espanyol with the intention of being the starter from day one. Barça has decided to pay the €25 million release clause after the Perico club refused to negotiate.

| TV3

Although the deal isn't official yet, the agreement is closed and will be released in the coming days. Joan arrives hungry, with potential, and above all, with the full backing of the sporting management. This is a statement of intent that hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone.

mixed messages and signs of distancing

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen remains focused with Germany as he prepares to play Nations League matches and keep being the "number one" in the eyes of his coach. He started against Portugal and will do so again tomorrow against France. In public, his message hasn't changed: he assures that he'll stay at Barça.

| YouTube, F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

But in the offices, the reality is different. Hansi Flick has already warned that Joan García will be a key player in his new project. Although no one has spoken directly with the German yet, Deco plans to sit down with him in the coming days to inform him of his real situation.

a sporting... and financial problem

Ter Stegen is one of the captains in the locker room and also one of the highest earners in the squad. His contract runs until 2028, but his presence limits the club's salary cap, which needs to free up space to bring in new signings.

The presence of Szczesny, whose arrival is also advanced, further complicates the situation. The Polish goalkeeper would come in to take on a competitive role in goal, which would leave Ter Stegen in an unprecedented scenario: being the team's third-choice goalkeeper if he doesn't take action.

the world cup as a hidden card

On the international stage, the situation is no more encouraging. Ter Stegen wants to play in the 2026 World Cup, but if he doesn't play regularly, his place in the national team is at risk. Germany shares a group with Slovakia, Northern Ireland, and Luxembourg, a demanding qualifying phase that requires consistency.

The club believes that this context could push him to make a decision on his own. Although he isn't considering leaving, the combination of being a substitute, financial pressure, and the World Cup on the horizon could end up tipping the balance.

tense silence and moves in the shadows

No one in the player's circle has made an official statement. But the signs are increasingly clear. Joan García is already training behind closed doors with members of the coaching staff. Szczesny has already given his approval. Barça, quietly, has already started preparing the transition.

Now, finally, it can be said: Barça has decided to part ways with Ter Stegen. They won't force him to leave, but they won't keep him either. His continuity is no longer on the table. The Camp Nou goal is getting ready for a new owner.