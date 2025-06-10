Barça makes a clear decision about Andreas Christensen: Hansi Flick gives the OK

In the offices of Camp Nou there are several open files, but few as sensitive as Andreas Christensen's. The Danish center-back has gone from being a strategic asset to becoming an unknown within Hansi Flick's new project. Despite his proven quality and international experience, more and more voices at the club are considering his departure.

A profile valued by Flick

Christensen arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea and has provided solidity in many stretches of the season. Flick, in his initial analyses, has highlighted his versatility and good reading of the game, which allows him to play both as a center-back and as a pivot. The German coach has used him in the final stretch of the season, especially after he recovered from several injuries that had sidelined him for months.

Barça is facing next season with a clear overpopulation in the defensive line. Cubarsí is already a reality and is set to be an undisputed starter. Íñigo Martínez also has an advantage and Ronald Araújo will remain a key pillar. To these names, add Eric Garcia, who is about to renew his contract, and Koundé, who can play as a center-back or right-back.

| YouTube

The weight of the contract

The problem is not only sporting. Christensen signed a high contract at the time, in line with the fact that he arrived on a free transfer. But in the club's current economic situation, that salary is a burden. The contract ends in 2026 (2026) and there won't be a proposal to extend it. The message, although not verbalized, is clear: if a good offer comes in, they'll listen.

Meanwhile, Christensen hasn't expressed any intention to leave. He has repeated in several interviews that his intention is to stay in Barcelona until his contract runs out, as he did at Chelsea. He believes that with hard work and patience he can earn a spot, although he is aware that the competition will be fierce.

| FCB

A visit that changes everything

Just a few weeks ago, emissaries from a foreign club visited Barcelona to explore the transfer market. They were interested in several profiles from the Barça squad, especially defenders. Christensen's name was one of those that attracted the most attention.

Barça's sporting management is clear that not everyone will be able to stay. In order to bring in new signings, they need to free up wage space. Selling players with market value is essential. Although Flick values the Dane, he also understands the club's needs.

Firm interest from Saudi Arabia

In recent hours, it has been confirmed that the club that was exploring Christensen is Al Nassr, the Saudi team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays. The Arab club has shown firm and growing interest in signing the Barça defender this summer.

Barça has already made a decision: the club has chosen to part ways with Andreas Christensen if a formal offer comes from Arabia. They consider that his cycle at Camp Nou is coming to an end and that his departure could be positive both sportingly and economically.