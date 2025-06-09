New success for Joan Laporta: a player with a very high salary will leave Barça

At FC Barcelona, every summer represents a major challenge in both sports and financial planning. The club, forced to balance the books and strengthen the squad, faces one of the most demanding transfer windows in recent years, where managing high salaries and renewing the roster have become the top priority. The defense, specifically, was the area that caused the most concern for the sports management. Not only because of the level shown on the field, but also due to the weight of several contracts that limited Deco and Joan Laporta's moves in the offices.

Solving this puzzle has been essential for Barça to rearm itself. Strategic departures, moves in the pipeline, and negotiations with other clubs have defined the past few weeks at Can Barça.

restructuring the defense: key sales and profitable deals

In this context, the recent deal involving Todibo's sale to West Ham has provided a much-needed financial breather. The blaugrana club, after having agreed at the time to a 20% share of the capital gain from a future sale with Nice, will receive 8 million euros. This injection, while not decisive, does ease the restrictions of financial fair play and facilitates new operations.

However, the move that has the greatest impact on the team's wage bill is the imminent departure of a player who has long been on the transfer list. His exit not only frees up one of the highest salaries in the squad, but also allows Barça to move forward in reconfiguring its defense for next season. Clément Lenglet will terminate his contract with Barça in the coming hours.

clément lenglet, a chapter closed at camp nou

After five seasons and 160 official matches, the French center-back says goodbye to the blaugrana discipline. He arrived as a bet for the future after standing out at Sevilla, but over time, his prominence decreased, especially in the most recent period. During the last season, Lenglet was loaned to Atlético de Madrid, where he played 34 matches and regained his form as part of Diego Simeone's defensive rotation.

The decision not to count on him by Hansi Flick, combined with his high salary, accelerated negotiations for a definitive separation. The club saw it as necessary to part with one of the highest contracts in order to tackle other priority operations for the summer. In addition, the contract termination meant that all parties had to compromise on their financial demands to close the deal amicably.

Lenglet's departure from Barça opens the door for him to continue his career at Atlético de Madrid. The Rojiblanco club, which was looking for a reliable and experienced reinforcement for the center of defense, will be able to register him as a free agent, adjusting his salary to the new parameters of the Colchonero club. This move has been essential for him to travel with the squad to the United States and play in the Club World Cup, one of the major challenges of the summer for Simeone's organization.

The signing represents a bet on solidity and experience. At the Metropolitano, Lenglet will be able to contribute his ball-playing ability and versatility to play both in a back four and in a three-center-back line, a tactical option that Simeone often uses depending on the opponent and the context of each match. His performance will also allow the squad to have greater depth in a season full of competitions and demands.