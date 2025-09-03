Pedri breaks his silence after Flick's scolding of the squad: 'Last year...'

The draw at Vallecas sparked a debate that still resonates in the blaugrana environment. Flick's words, criticizing the emergence of egos in his locker room and warning that "they kill success," provoked reactions both inside and outside the club. After Lamine Yamal downplayed the issue by talking about a lack of intensity, Pedri has spoken up to share his perspective as the leader of the midfield.

The Canary Islander, just 22 years old, recalled that last season the key was the team's solidarity. In an interview with Onda Cero, he pointed out that "last year we were all on the same page, we gave everything on the field and we didn't look for personal success, but for the team's." His statements align with Flick's approach, who is looking to recover a collective spirit capable of supporting Barça in difficult moments. Pedri's message reinforces the coach's authority and highlights the need to return to that mentality.

A cautious but firm response to the controversy

In a press conference with the Spanish national team, Pedri was asked again about the targets of Flick's criticism. The midfielder answered cautiously, stating that "you'll have to ask him, I don't know who he was referring to, he'll talk to us about it when the time comes." With this statement, he avoided singling out any teammate and kept the discussion within the group. The stance reinforces his role as the silent leader of a young locker room that still needs strong role models.

Pedri also referred to the last match, where Barça couldn't get past a draw against Rayo Vallecano. He acknowledged that the performance was below what was desired, but he refused to use the poor condition of the field as an excuse. "It was playable, it wasn't perfect, but we could've done many things better," he said. He also spoke about the confusion caused by VAR, which failed during several stretches of the match. "It's the first match I've seen without VAR working, and that needs to be improved to give the league more credibility," he said.

Opinion on Fermín, Flick, and the immediate future

Another topic addressed was the continuity of Fermín López, who ultimately didn't leave for Chelsea. Pedri said he was happy to have him in the squad, recalling that "his heart belongs to Barça and he lives it more than anyone." Regarding Flick, he highlighted that his new, deeper position on the field allows him to participate more in the build-up and feel more comfortable. Finally, he spoke about his individual aspirations with caution, stating that winning the Ballon d'Or is a distant dream, although he hopes that a fellow culé will achieve it in 2025.

The return to Spotify Camp Nou, scheduled against Valencia, remains hanging in the air, but Pedri admitted he's very eager to play again at what he considers his home. His words sum up the feeling in the locker room: Barça needs to rediscover the unity that made them champions, and the voice of the midfielder from Tenerife serves as a reminder of what sets apart a team with aspirations from one that falls short.